What Happened to Dr. Tim Tooten? His Sudden Passing Raises Questions About the Cause

A beloved member of the 11 News WBAL-TV family, Dr. Tim Tooten, has passed away. 11 News broke the news on Feb. 9, 2025, reflecting on the incredible influence he had on the community and remembering him as "one of the nicest guys you could meet," as fellow WBAL reporters shared in a heartfelt tribute.

Tim was widely known for his dedication to education reporting — from covering school delays and closures to swapping out hats for each impacted school, a long-standing tradition that many kids looked forward to. His sudden passing has left the community in shock, and while many are mourning the loss, one lingering question remains: What was Tim Tooten’s cause of death?

What is Dr. Tim Tooten's cause of death?

Dr. Tim Tooten's cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, though his death appears to have been unexpected. Many were taken aback by the news, further suggesting that his passing may have been sudden. Before his death, Tim had been actively serving as a pastor at Harvest Christian Ministries, and in many of the photos he shared, he appeared upbeat and healthy.

After retiring from WBAL in 2023 following more than 30 years with the network, Tim devoted more time to his "first love, the ministry," spending his days at Harvest Christian Ministries, as fellow WBAL reporters shared.

Tim earned his Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) degree from Virginia Seminary in Lynchburg and a Master of Arts degree from St. Mary's Seminary and University Ecumenical Institute of Theology in Baltimore, per 11 News.

Who is Dr. Tim Tooten's wife?

Tim is survived by his wife, Charleen, their three children, and two grandchildren. And, of course, an entire community that grew with him and was directly impacted by his reporting.