Telemundo Kansas Reporter Adan Manzano Died at Age 27 — What Was His Cause of Death? Adan Manzano's general manager said he would be "cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic event." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 7 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@adanmanzanoa

Sports reporter Adan Manzano died at the age of 27 in February 2025. Adan died while on assignment for Super Bowl 2025 through his longtime employer, Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports.

The anchor's death sent shockwaves to the sports community, as he was seen on Instagram celebrating his assignment three days prior. Here's what we know about Adan's cause of death.

What was Adan Manzano's cause of death?

Adan's cause of death is unknown at this time. However, Steve Downing, the general manager for Kansas's television station, KGKC-LD stated that the network was "cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic event." Downing also reflected on Adan's passion for the sport and his contributions to the station.

"We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community," the statement continued. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Adan was steadily finding his footing as a reporter and anchor before he died. The Mexico City native joined KGKC in April 2021 three years after moving to Topeka, Kan., and graduating from Kansas State University. He attended his first Super Bowl in February 2024, telling Kansas news outlet KSNT that his appearance as a sideline reporter was a "blessing" after years of dedicated hard work. Adan also said he was grateful to have been able to expand his reporting across multiple cultures.