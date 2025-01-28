What Happened to Benjamin Hall? Inside the Fox News Reporter’s Harrowing Experience "You can be knocked down in life, but I am a perfect example that you can pick yourself up and make something out of it." By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 28 2025, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@benjaminhallfnc

In March 2022, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was on assignment in Ukraine, covering the war near Kyiv. It was supposed to be a routine day of reporting. Then, everything changed. His vehicle was hit by Russian shelling, killing his cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Benjamin was the only survivor.

Article continues below advertisement

He was left with devastating injuries — he lost his right leg, his left foot, and the vision in one eye. He had burns, broken bones, and internal damage. Doctors weren’t sure if he would make it. His recovery would take months, with multiple surgeries and long hospital stays. What happened to Benjamin Hall, and where is he now? Keep reading as we take a closer look at that tragic day and his recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Benjamin Hall during the attack in Ukraine?

On March 14, 2022, Benjamin and his team were traveling just outside Kyiv when their vehicle was hit by incoming fire. According to Fox News, the attack was part of Russia’s intensified strikes on civilians and journalists. Benjamin was critically injured but remained awake long enough to realize how serious his injuries were.

His rescue was complicated. With the help of Save Our Allies, a nonprofit group that assists in dangerous evacuations, Benjamin was transported out of Ukraine. He was flown to Poland and then to a military hospital in Texas where doctors worked to stabilize him. His injuries were life-threatening, and he underwent multiple surgeries just to survive. In an interview with Fox News, Benjamin reflected on that moment. "You can be knocked down in life, but I am a perfect example that you can pick yourself up and make something out of it. You can keep going."

Article continues below advertisement

Even after he left the hospital, Benjamin had a long road ahead. He spent months in rehabilitation, learning how to walk again with a prosthetic leg. He also had to adjust to losing his sight in one eye. Simple tasks became difficult. Motivated by his wife and his daughters, he stayed focused on his recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2023, he released Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home, a book that detailed his near-death experience, the struggles of recovery, and the people who helped him through it.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Benjamin Hall doing now?

In October 2023, Benjamin returned to Ukraine for the first time since the attack. He met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and received the Order of Merit for his work in journalism. During his visit, he spoke about why reporting on war remains important. "We won’t stop, and our viewers need to know that," he told Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement

Benjamin’s personal life has also continued to grow. In September 2024, he and Alicia welcomed their fourth daughter, Sage Scarlett Jennifer Hall. He told People Magazine: "After what happened in Ukraine, after all the injuries, that Sage is a reminder that nothing can hold you back, and even if you're knocked down, you can build it all back up, and build it back better, and stronger.”