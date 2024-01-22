Home > Television > Reality TV Dr. Brenda Disappeared From 'The Incredible Dr. Pol' — What Happened to Her? Dr. Brenda wasn't on a season of 'The Incredible Dr. Pol' and now fans are assuming the worst. Don't worry because there are some easy answers. By Alex West Jan. 22 2024, Published 8:22 a.m. ET Source: Dr. Pol Facebook

For the inside scoop on what it's really like to work as a veterinarian, fans turn to The Incredible Dr. Pol. The show offers a look into the life of Jan Pol as he navigates his work with the help of his staff and his home life with his family.

Of course, fans naturally fell in love with his staff who helped him with some serious work. Unfortunately, Dr. Brenda Grettenberger was absent from Season 18, which sparked major concern among fans.

What happened to Dr. Brenda on 'The Incredible Dr. Pol'?

The biggest concern fans have is whether or not Dr. Brenda still working with Dr. Pol. Plus, they hope that if she is, she will still be making appearances on the show because they can't get enough.

Thankfully, Dr. Pol's son, Charles, was able to ease any concern. “We’ve seen a lot of rumors here on the Dr. Pol Facebook page that Dr. Brenda is perhaps leaving the practice or has left the practice. I just want to dissuade all those rumors. Dr. Brenda has not left the practice," he said during a Facebook live event.

Now that fans know she's still working with Dr. Pol, they turned their attention to the obvious next question: So, where is she? Don't worry. Charles had answers to that question too.

“She had some things that she was doing a year ago. So you might not see her as much in one of the past seasons, and I think people were getting nervous about that. But that was because of, you know, busy life, and she was kind of running around," Charles explained.

He continued, "They weren’t able to get as much filming with her. But she’s still here. So don’t worry about that. Brenda will be here, is still here, and we’re very thankful to have her. She’s great, and she’s been a part of the Dr. Pol family for over 30 years. I can’t imagine Pol Veterinary without Brenda.”

Charles, who is a producer on the show, gave an update on the situation in July 2022. “Dr. Brenda is still at the clinic, don’t you worry. If she goes anywhere, we’ll let you know. But as of right now, she’s still at the clinic,” he said on a live. The bad news: he didn't specify if she'd be returning to the screen.

How did Dr. Brenda starting working with Dr. Pol?

From a young age, Dr. Brenda had exposure to animals, learning how to care for them while growing up on a dairy farm. She attended Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine and, when she graduated, saw a help wanted ad.

The reality star then secured the job at Pol Veterinary Services in 1992 and has been working with Dr. Pol ever since. Hopefully, she doesn't go anywhere any time soon.

How did Dr. Pol become a vet?

Similarly to Dr. Brenda, Dr. Pol's early life influenced what would eventually become his profession. He, too, lived on a family farm and helped to deliver a litter of piglets.