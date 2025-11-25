What Happened to Dr. Dillamond in 'Wicked'? The Truth Behind His Fate Dr. Dillamond’s story exposes Oz’s deepest, darkest secrets. By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 25 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: X/wickedmovie

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the movies Wicked and Wicked: For Good. The fate of the lovable character of Dr. Dillamond has always been one of the most emotional turning points in Wicked. He is a kind, brilliant professor whose treatment reveals the darker side of Oz long before the rest of the world sees it. The viewers are introduced to him and learn of his history and values, while also learning that he represents "the old way" of doing things, and Oz is changing.

If you watched the movie for the first time with any previous context, you probably wondered what happened to Dr. Dillamond in Wicked after he was removed from his classroom. You're not alone. His disappearance raises some of the biggest questions in the story. His fate becomes a quiet but powerful thread running through everything that happens next.

What happened to Dr. Dillamond in 'Wicked'?

Dr. Dillamond is a Goat and one of the few remaining Animal professors at Shiz University. Early in the story, he confides in Elphaba that Animals across Oz are losing their ability to speak, hinting at a coordinated effort to silence them. He becomes a victim of this crackdown. After a warning is revealed on his blackboard, he is forcibly removed from his classroom. The next day, a human instructor replaces him and openly supports anti-animal laws.

Later in the story, Dr. Dillamond appears again, now unable to speak at all. His transformation confirms the fear he tried to share: someone has taken away not just his job but his literal voice. He cannot explain what happened or reveal what he witnessed. This moment becomes a major turning point for Elphaba. Losing a mentor she admired pushes her toward activism, shaping her path throughout the rest of the story. Dr. Dillamond’s fate becomes a symbol of what happens when power goes unchecked.

His removal also exposes the wider injustice happening across Oz. By targeting an educated, respected professor, the government signals that no one, no matter how accomplished, is safe from discrimination or silencing. His disappearance uncovers the darker side of Oz and becomes proof that oppression is not theoretical. It is happening in real time. Students see that Oz is adopting laws that limit speech, restrict freedom, and ultimately erase entire communities.

This shit isn't even funny anymore man, I'm here crying at every scene with Doctor Dillamond because I always imagine him sat there for so long, terrified, with his ears down😭💔💔

I'm not ready to see #those scenes tomorrow when I watch For Good🪦🪦



Source: X/@triforcecq

Dr. Dillamond’s story continues in 'Wicked: For Good.'

In Wicked: For Good, at the end of the movie, Glinda reinstates the animals to their rightful positions, including Dr. Dillamond. Although he doesn’t speak onscreen, his return signals that justice, and healing, are finally possible. This restoration isn’t flashy, but it’s powerful. It honors the life he lived before the crackdown and acknowledges the harm done to him and all animals across Oz. In many ways, Dr. Dillamond’s reinstatement brings his storyline full circle.