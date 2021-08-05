Dr. Dre's Oldest Daughter, LaTanya Young, Is Reportedly Living out of Her Car

Dr. Dre's Oldest Daughter, LaTanya Young, Is Reportedly Living out of Her CarBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 5 2021, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
It’s easy to believe that the lives of celebrity children are perfect. With access to seemingly unlimited funds, life-changing opportunities, and more, you can’t blame some people for hating on them. However, the lifestyle of the rich and famous is not a reality for all celebrity children – just take Dr. Dre’s oldest daughter, LaTanya Young.
While fans of Dr. Dre (real name: Andre Romell Young) are familiar with his kids Tyra, Truice, and Truly Young, he is actually a father of seven children. Yes, Dr. Dre has been a busy man! And while most people would like to believe that he takes care of all his kids, LaTanya is struggling.
So, what exactly happened to Dr. Dre’s daughter, LaTanya Young? Get comfortable as we spill all the deets.
Dr. Dre’s oldest daughter, LaTanya Young, is reportedly unhoused.
Dr. Dre is currently under fire after reports revealed that his 38-year-old daughter is currently unhoused and lives in her car.
LaTanya — a mother of four — is currently employed as a delivery driver for DoorDash and UberEats. But she claims that she hasn’t received money from her entrepreneur father in a year and a half.
"My kids are staying with friends – they are not living in the car, it's just me," she told DailyMail. "I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse.”
Despite attempting to reach out to Dr. Dre, LaTanya shared that she hasn’t seen her father in 18 years. LaTanya fears that she may lose her car, since she can’t afford her payments after moving to California to search for a better job.
“The car is a pretty penny,” she told the outlet. “It’s an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car.”
LaTanya explained that Dr. Dre has given her money in the past, but stopped as of January 2020.
Making matters worse, LaTanya shared that Dr. Dre allegedly ceased payments after she spoke with the press.
“His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press,” she explained, adding, “I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t."
Dr. Dre has remained mum about LaTanya being unhoused.
Despite the reports circulating about LaTanya being unhoused, Dr. Dre has remained tight-lipped about the topic. Most people would think that Dr. Dre would take immediate action, but this appears not to be the case.
While it's true that Dr. Dre is currently going through a lot, including his ongoing divorce to Nicole Young, that shouldn't get in the way of him helping out his child. That said, some fans believe that there may be family issues at play that are preventing Dr. Dre from helping his daughter out.
Naturally, social media is divided on the topic. Some believe that there is no excuse as to why LaTanya should be struggling when her father is basicaly a billionaire, while others claim that she is old enough to take care of herself and her children.
It's a sad situation indeed, and we hope that LaTanya is able to get back on her feet soon.