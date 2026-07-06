Influencer Dreamdoll Brii Tragically Dies at Age 21 — What Happened? "Continue to be a baddie in the afterlife pretty girl." By Anna Quintana Published July 6 2026, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Over the Fourth of July weekend, influencer Brianna Johnson died at the age of 21 in Miramar, Fla. The social media star, known as Dreamdoll Brii, was driving in a green Lamborghini with two others at the time of her death.

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So, what happened to Dreamdoll Brii?

The South Florida influencer was reportedly driving in a green Lamborghini with two other victims, who have yet to be identified, when they were followed by another car and shot at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning. "When we got here, we found a car that crashed into a house," Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss told CBS News. "Three people were inside and all three people were shot."

Source: Instagram

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Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of the shooter and what led to the deadly altercation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Miramar Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Tributes flooded Dreamdoll Brii's Instagram following the shooting.

As expected, followers flooded Brii's Instagram page with tributes and condolences following her unexpected death. "Continue to be a baddie in the afterlife pretty girl... may God keep his hands [over] you and your family," one fan wrote before another added, "Imma miss you sm bri rest up baby girl. Beautiful soul imma miss you." A third commented, "Rest on child of God."

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Brii had over 80,000 followers on the social media platform, and in her last post, she posed in front of a car, captioning the pic, "Pretty fly b!tch." On TikTok, Brii had over 385k followers.

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Brii should not be confused with Brianna Johnson, a woman with the same name, who was the victim of a domestic dispute in Jacksonville, Fla., which resulted in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Harmoni. According to News4Jax, Brianna's husband, Trudale Reed, fired multiple rounds at Brianna, killing their daughter. Brianna and her 2-year-old daughter, Rhythm, are in life-threatening condition.

The family has since launched a GoFundMe page. "Brianna was the victim of a domestic violence shooting. Her and Rhythm sustained life-threatening injuries. Tragically, her beloved daughter, Harmoni Reed, lost her life," the fundraiser read. "As Brianna focuses on healing and caring for herself and Rhythm while navigating this unimaginable loss, any support, prayers, or shares are deeply appreciated. Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and for the overwhelming love, compassion, and support you have shown during this incredibly difficult time."