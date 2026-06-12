'Coffee Time' Influencer John Davis Dies Tragically During Live Stream — What Happened? "The videos I have watched since of y'all I have enjoyed, and I feel bad that he will not be here to make more." By Lea Vatenmakher Updated June 12 2026, 8:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @coffeetimewithjohnandmomma

One of the most wholesome social media channels on the internet, Coffee Time With John and Momma features mother-son duo, Frances and John Davis, as they cook and chat to each other and their fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Tragically, John has passed away after sparking concern with an on-air issue. See what happened, what the influencer's cause of death was, and how to support Momma moving forward.

Source: Instagram / @coffeetimewithjohnandmomma

Article continues below advertisement

What was John Davis's cause of death?

On June 10, 2026, John suffered a medical issue while livestreaming Coffee Time With John and Momma. The pair was making chicken salad when John revealed he was feeling unwell. He then collapsed on-air, as concerned viewers looked on.

Per TMZ, the Jellico Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and, sadly, pronounced John deceased. He was 55 years old. So far, they have not revealed the specific cause of death. However, John was known to have various health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @coffeetimewithjohnandmomma

According to People, the police report stated that John suffered from "heart failure, kidney failure, high blood pressure, diabetes, and had obstructive sleep apnea." The medical examiner went on to assure the public that there is no reason to "believe there was anything suspicious about the situation surrounding the death."

Article continues below advertisement

Understandably, the Coffee Time With John and Momma episode in question has been taken down from social media. That said, the YouTube channel is still active with other wonderful episodes. We highly encourage people to check it out in support of Frances and to honor John's memory.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @coffeetimewithjohnandmomma

Article continues below advertisement

'Coffee Time With John and Momma' was a fan-favorite for its wholesome content.

The beloved cooking show, Coffee Time With John and Momma's Instagram page simply states, "Find you something good to eat, and make some memories." The Tennessee family is known for their Southern recipes, heartwarming stories, and wholesome banter as they cook together.

Their Instagram page boasts 5,647 followers, while their YouTube channel has 8k subscribers. The last video John and Frances made together before his medical incident had the pair making tomato parm and ranch dressing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube / Coffee Time with John and Momma

Comments on the clip are flooded with well-wishes for Frances, hopes that John rests in peace, and praise for the duo's lovely content. For example, someone wrote, "Y'all were such a blessing." Another viewer shared, "I'm so glad they had this nice time together."

Article continues below advertisement

One person perfectly stated, "Mrs. Frances, I only found out about your channel after John passed, and I was deeply saddened that I didn't know about your channel sooner. The videos I have watched since of y'all I have enjoyed, and I feel bad that he will not be here to make more. I pray for you in your time of grief, and I am so, so sorry for your loss! God bless!"

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @coffeetimewithjohnandmomma