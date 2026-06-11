Is Clavicular Regretting His Nose Job? Looksmaxxing Influencer Shares New Look "Yeah, my nose is more straight. It's less wide, the alar base, and the tip is derotated slightly." By Alisan Duran Published June 11 2026, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Influencer Clavicular has become the center of online discussion after revealing the results of a recent rhinoplasty procedure performed by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Miami.

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The 20-year-old content creator, whose real name is Braden Peters, livestreamed parts of the surgery and later shared updates with followers. The procedure marks the latest chapter in the influencer's highly publicized pursuit of physical transformation, which has made him one of the most recognizable figures in the "looksmaxxing" community.

Source: X

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As photos of his new appearance circulated online, reactions were mixed, with some viewers praising the results while others argued the surgery changed some of the facial features that made him recognizable.

Clavicular shares results of his nose job and the internet is divided.

Clavicular underwent rhinoplasty with celebrity surgeon Michael Salzhauer, better known online as Dr. Miami, in early June 2026. According to People, the influencer documented the process through a livestream that lasted nearly five hours, showing portions of the procedure and recovery process. The surgery was performed just months after Clavicular made headlines for a series of unrelated controversies involving legal issues and health concerns.

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In a recent conversation with influencer Bradley Martyn, Clavicular explained that the procedure happened quickly after a separate medical appointment. "I was getting a scar fixed up by Dr. Miami, and then I just asked him if he could do my nose too," he said. "And with it, he basically got it on the books within like five days."

Clavicular got EMOTIONAL after realizing Dr Miami may have RUINED his nose forever and cost him his entire career 😳 pic.twitter.com/9ykk6wXiU7 — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) June 11, 2026

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He also detailed the changes made during the operation. "Yeah, my nose is more straight. It's less wide, the alar base, and the tip is derotated slightly," he explained. "It already looks a lot better. It's hard to breathe right now, which is the only thing, 'cause there's a lot of stuff inside my nose."

Clavicular before-and-after photos spark debate.

Photos comparing Clavicular's appearance before and after surgery quickly spread across X, TikTok and Instagram, prompting thousands of reactions. Some social media users argued that the influencer looked better before the procedure, with critics claiming the surgery removed some of the unique characteristics of his face. Others suggested it was too early to judge the results because swelling is common during the recovery period following rhinoplasty.

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Clavicular is going VIRAL after showing off his brand new nose post-rhinoplasty with Dr. Miami 😳



Before vs After pic.twitter.com/Tcb93UIw2Q — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) June 8, 2026 Source: X/@clippedszn

The discussion intensified after several viral posts highlighted side-by-side images of Clavicular before and after the operation. Some commenters described the new look as more polished, while others felt the changes made him appear less distinctive. The content creator has largely brushed off the criticism.