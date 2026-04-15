Controversial "Looksmaxxing" Influencer Clavicular Before and After His Transformation Clavicular promotes intense and often unsafe procedures in the pursuit of "looksmaxxing." By Risa Weber Published April 15 2026, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / X / @clavicular0

The controversial influencer Clavicular (real name Braden Peters) is known for promoting intense and often unsafe forms of body modification to meet extreme beauty standards. For example, he promotes "bone smashing," which is a technique some in manosphere circles claim will make one's face more angular. It involves hitting one's face with a hammer to "strengthen" the bones, according to GQ.

Article continues below advertisement

Clavicular has been called out multiple times for things like his misogynistic comments about women, promotion of unsafe procedures, and his association with figures like Andrew Tate. In April 2026, Clavicular walked out of a 60 Minutes Australia interview after the interviewer asked him about his association with controversial figures like Tate. Clavicular said that he's only an expert in looksmaxxing. Naturally, viewers were curious what Clavicular looked like before his looksmaxxing journey.

Source: Instagram @clavicular0

Article continues below advertisement

In March of 2026, Clavicular revealed what he looked like before his looksmaxxing journey.

A video posted to the influencer's Instagram page titled "Clavicular Ascension" shows a series of photos of Clavicular over time. In the first few photos, Clavicular looks significantly younger. He shows his jawline and the sides of his face over time, claiming there's no improvement. Then he shows a picture of himself standing in front of a mirror holding a hammer with the text, "Let's try bonesmashing."

Source: Instagram @clavicular0

Article continues below advertisement

The video then shows screenshots of articles claiming that bonesmashing is dangerous and "cope," a derogatory manosphere term meaning someone is in denial or that their argument should be dismissed, per UN Women's manosphere glossary. Clavicular's video follows up with shots of his jawline from the side in an effort to show his transformation.

Article continues below advertisement

Bone smashing is dangerous, and there's no guarantee that one's bones will heal in a symmetrical way or even the way that a looksmaxxer is hoping for. Please don't try this at home.

Article continues below advertisement

On April 12, 2026, Clavicular stormed out of a '60 Minutes Australia' interview.

In the 60 Minutes Australia interview, interviewer Adam Hagarty pushed back on Clavicular's skewed views about women. Clavicular defended himself by saying, "Women say a lot of things, but if you watch the way they act, it’s typically the complete opposite." He argued that women are being "performative" when they say that personality matters, saying, "Whenever I go out to the club, they’re all hangin’ with me, not the 'feminist jesters.'"

Article continues below advertisement

When Adam asked him about his association with controversial figures like Adam Tate, Clavicular repeatedly said that he didn't want to get political. Then he suggested that Adam must have watched his previous video with Piers Morgan, where Clavicular insulted Piers after he brought up Andrew Tate. "Too bad I didn't have time to look into, you know, anything about, potentially ... Who your wife cheated with. But don't try to go down that line of questioning with me."

Just days later, Clavicular was hospitalized for an apparent overdose that occurred while he was livestreaming. In a post to X, Clavicular posted a photo of himself after his hospital visit and said that the worst part was "descending from the life support mask." The influencer said that he used substances in order to cope and "feel neurotypical" while in public.