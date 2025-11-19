We Are Looking Into the Andrew Tate Is Running for Prime Minister Rumors so You Don't Have To Andrew Tate wants to make Britain more masculine again. By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 19 2025, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Fred Talks Fighting

When it comes to outlandish claims and extremist views, Andrew Tate is a master of those questionable arts. Since December 2022, Tate has been facing "charges in Romania of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, which he denies," reports The Guardian. That hasn't stopped the manosphere influencer from continuing to create content geared toward young men.

Tate has been banned on almost every single social media platform except X (formerly Twitter), which is where he promotes his website. A lot is happening on this site, including something called Tate TV, where a ton of crypto chat happens. One thing Tate loves to do is tell people he knows things everyone else doesn't understand. It's this kind of unearned confidence that led to the self-proclaimed misogynist to possibly throw himself into politics. Is he running for Prime Minister?

Is Andrew Tate running for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?

Back in January 2025, Tate teased a desire to become Prime Minister via a poll the manosphere influencer posted to X. "Ultra serious post," wrote Tate. "Should I enter politics and run for Prime Minister of the UK?" Nearly 70 percent of those who answered voted yes to Tate "saving Britain." It's worth noting he spelled Britain incorrectly.

Unlike the United States, Great Britain is a Parliamentary Democracy, which means a person simply cannot run for Prime Minister. According to a helpful video from The Open University, we learned that elections are held every five years. However, voters don't vote for the Prime Minister directly. They vote for a local Member of Parliament (MP) in the House of Commons. The party with the most seats forms the government. That leader is the Prime Minister.

Tate formed the BRUV Party.

The day after Tate posted his poll about becoming Prime Minister, he released a pdf for something called the Britain Restoring Underlying Values (BRUV) Party. The 21-page document reads like satire and includes things like a BBC Punishment channel where viewers can watch "knife crime offenders serving solitary confinement." Evidently, this is a response to the number of knife-related crimes in the U.K.

Speaking of the BBC, Tate proposes it undergo a complete purge. Under his watchful eye, the public service broadcaster will source all of its news stories from X and will include community notes updates. Tate also wants all "LGBTQ+ propaganda banned from schools." They will be replaced with "traditional family values."

Did someone mention traditions? Tate would like to restore British culture and identity, which sounds vaguely like making Britain great again. Tate wants to ensure "every state feels British" by way of U.K. flags, architecture, and signage. He plans on capping the population at 10 percent immigrants and will deport illegal immigrants within seven days. If you're reading this from the United States, doesn't it sound vaguely familiar?