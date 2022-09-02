TikToker Records Sister with "Michael Jackson Phobia" Terrified as an Impersonator Dances Nearby

Let's say you've got a person who's afraid of chickens? Maury invites them on to discuss their fear of the birds, where they think it stems from, how it affects their day-to-day life and interpersonal relationships, and what steps do they take in order to curb this fear so it doesn't take a stranglehold of their lives.

Then the show's production team, at the guest's most vulnerable state usually, brings someone in a giant chicken suit from backstage and the person freaks out.