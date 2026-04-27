Does Looksmaxxing Influencer Clavicular Own a Nightclub? Here's What We Know Wack 100 suggested that there should be a club where influencers can stream. By Ivy Griffith Published April 27 2026, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @clavicular0

The world of internet trends expanded again in 2026 to include something called "looksmaxxing." Helmed by one particular influencer, it's a trend that emphasizes constantly improving your attractiveness using extreme and often dangerous methods to appeal to the opposite sex in an effort to ascend to a better life. That particular influencer is Braden Peters, known as Clavicular.

Article continues below advertisement

With a chiseled jaw and some concerning content in his back pocket, Clavicular has become a divisive figure, with some praising him and others considering him a worrying bellwether of young men's mental health. But part of the looksmaxxing lifestyle is a propensity to party and attend clubs. Does Clavicular own a club, as he makes regular appearances at them? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Clavicular own a club?

If you watch any of Peters's content, it becomes abundantly clear that he lives a high-rolling lifestyle, making frequent appearances at the club and seemingly dabbling in substances both for recreation and in pursuit of "looksmaxxing." And, according to Complex, Clavicular will soon be among the elite who own a club.

On an episode of No Jumper, hip-hop manager Wack 100 dropped the news that he and Clavicular were planning to open a streamer-first nightclub in Miami. He said on the podcast that it's "going to be the first club where you can come in, stream, and it's permitted."

Article continues below advertisement

Since many clubs have rules against streaming and some regulations about how photos can be taken and shared, this would be a remarkable resource for the bevy of influencers who travel through Miami and want a little nightlife. However, details don't seem to be set in stone yet, and it's unclear both which club Clavicular will run and when it might open.

Article continues below advertisement

Clavicular will continue to party despite his apparent overdose.

Of course, all of this comes amid a time of turmoil for Clavicular, whose public behavior has started to get concerning beyond his looksmaxxing ways. In April 2026, he suffered an apparent overdose, which frightened fans and sent him to the hospital. However, it didn't seem to slow him down.

Days later, Clavicular was back in the club, Daily Mail reports. Clavicular was in the middle of a contract with Bacara Club in Miami to host, so it may be as simple as holding up his end of the contract. The influencer noted after the incident, "All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn't a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask."

Article continues below advertisement

Peters later added, "I ain't going to be doing any more substances for a little while, hopefully forever." Of course, sobriety would likely be a lot harder to maintain if he owns a club.