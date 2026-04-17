Clavicular Loses His PR Rep Days After Suspected Overdose During Livestream “I ain't going to be doing any more substances for a little while, hopefully forever." By Ivy Griffith Published April 17 2026, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Clavicular Live

In the realm of bizarre influencer trends, "looksmaxxing" has to be among the most bizarre. It's a self-improvement trend that requires the person engaging in it to do everything in their power to enhance their physical attractiveness, aiming to maximize their quality of living potential through attractiveness. And perhaps the most famous "looksmaxxer" is Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, a 20-year-old who lives in South Florida.

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But for Clavicular, the quest for Adonis-like beauty has taken him down roads that are often dangerous and self-destructive. After he suffered from an apparent overdose on camera in mid-April 2026, fans worried that he was pushing himself too far. Apparently, his PR rep agreed. Here's what we know about his rep's decision to walk away from it all.

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Clavicular's PR rep drops him days after suspected overdose.

On April 14, 2026, Peters was hospitalized for what many suspect was an overdose after he showed signs during a livestream, leading to worried floods of comments from fans online, and no few memes making fun of him. It all seemed to go downhill while Peters was livestreaming himself and friends during their usual party scene. He began slurring his words and nodding off. Shortly after, news broke that he was being taken to the hospital.

Apparently, his PR rep, Mitchell Jackson, is fed up with trying to protect him from himself, announcing he was quitting on April 16, 2026. A source close to the situation told People, "Mitchell quit because Braden will not take his health seriously." The source continued, "Braden thinks he’s invincible, and nobody's invincible. If Braden wants to get sober and get healthy, he would be willing to rejoin him because he values him as a person.”

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But for now, Peters may be working on his health on his own. Following his suspected overdose, the looksmaxxing influencer seemed to be having a moment of introspection.

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Clavicular returned to the party scene just days after apparent overdose.

After returning home, Clavicular took to YouTube to explain that the experience had rattled him. He told fans, "All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn't a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask."

Later, during a Kick livestream, he declined to share details about what he went through, but said he was feeling "good." Peters added, “I ain't going to be doing any more substances for a little while, hopefully forever."

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However, it wasn't long before fans spotted him out and about at the club again, just days after he went through the frightening ordeal and seemed to be scared away from substances. He said he planned on "watermaxxing."