What Happened to Drew Brees' Face? Here's Why the Saints Quarterback Has a Scar

New Orleans Saints leader Drew Brees is arguably one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are always curious to learn all about his life. That said, football enthusiasts can't help but wonder what happened to Drew Brees' face since a huge scar has been there throughout his entire football career. Scroll down for everything we know about the football star's health!

What happened to Drew Brees' face? So it turns out, the scar on Drew's face is actually a birthmark and not the result of an injury. In a previous interview with CNN, he opened up about how he dealt with bullying because of his mark (Oprah Winfrey even mistook it for a lipstick kiss years ago). "Because of my birthmark, which I was obviously born with, I got all kinds of comments when I was a kid. ‘Wipe that whatever off your face.’ This and that. I got all kinds of nicknames," he said.

"People called me Spot. I think they were trying to be malicious. They were trying to be hurtful. For me, I just tried to get to the point where I just brushed it off," Drew added. "I just remember my mom telling me when I was a kid, ‘Hey, that’s where an angel kissed you. So, nobody can say anything.’ Which, I guess that’s the way I handled it. That’s the way I kind of compartmentalized it when somebody would say something to me. Maybe I used it as motivation."

So yes, the mark has been there his entire life... way before his days on the football field. However, his latest injury is something new (and it has nothing to do with his face).

Why isn't Drew Brees playing in 2019? Drew is currently not playing on the New Orleans Saints because he ruptured a ligament in the thumb of his throwing hand during the first quarter of the Week 2 game of the 2019-2020 season. He had it operated on two weeks ago and it was originally revealed that he'd return to the green in six weeks.

However, the 40-year-old is reportedly determined to make a comeback in just five weeks, according to Saints Wire. That's especially because the modern-day surgery he underwent yields a shorter recovery period. “It’s something that immediately gives it strength and stability,” Drew told WWL. “And allows you to start rehab right away.”

He added, "You don’t have to be immobilized. You don’t have to be in a cast for a couple of weeks. You can start that rehab process right away, and it just fast-tracks the whole thing. It gives you that strength and stability while the ligament actually heals." Perfect for Saints fans!