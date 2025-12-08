Indiana Hoosiers Quarterback Fernando Mendoza's Mom Faced a Serious Diagnosis in 2014 Fernando's mom says "he deserves it all" when it comes to his success. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 8 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

When Fernando Mendoza and the rest of the Indiana University Hoosiers won the Big Ten Conference against Ohio State University in 2025, Fernando's mom, Elsa, was there to cheer on her son. Because the family matriarch was on the field in a wheelchair, some football fans were left wondering what happened to his mom and if he has said anything about her over the years.

Both Fernando and his brother, Alberto Mendoza, play for the Hoosiers. That means their mom is expected to be there as often as she can to cheer on both of her sons. However, she also lives in Miami, Fla., so getting to every game isn't as easy as it might be for some parents. So her presence at the big one sparked questions among fans.

What happened to Fernando Mendoza's mom?

According to The Daily Californian, Fernando's mom, Elsa, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) around 2014. Because of her diagnosis, Elsa uses a wheelchair to get around, and by the time her sons were in college, the family had become well aware of how best to support Elsa as she coped with her diagnosis.

In 2024, when Fernando attended the University of California, Berkeley, the family worked with Berkeley, Calif., restaurant La Burrita to bring awareness to MS. At the time, Fernando told The Daily Californian that his mom gave him the confidence and unwavering support so he could go after his dreams, which is part of what led him to support the fundraiser.

In 2025, Fernando spoke with Fox Sports about his mom's MS diagnosis and what it has meant for his family. "She battles it every single day, and she is my light and inspiration because no matter what, no matter how hard it gets, she always maintains this unwavering positivity and influence in our lives," he said. "She's my example of always having that positivity and always having the optimistic approach."

Despite his busy college football career, Fernando has made it a point to not only talk about his mom's influence and support every step of the way, but to also leave his mark on her behalf wherever he goes. When he was accepted at Indiana University, he and his brother worked with BuffaLouie's at The Gables, a local restaurant, to put a burger on the menu that brings awareness to MS, much like Fernando did in Berkeley.

Fernando Mendoza's brother also plays for the Hoosiers.

Although Fernando headed to Indiana University after he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, his younger brother, Alberto, was already there. In fact, they both play the same position for the Hoosiers. While that could make for some serious competition, the brothers seem to enjoy playing together in an official capacity.