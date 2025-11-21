Dameon Pierce Was Waived From the Texans Due to His Performance The running back had a wonderful 2022 season, back when he was still a part of the Florida Gators. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 21 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Houston Texans

Creating a legacy in sports is a very complicated endeavor. Dameon Pierce is no longer a part of the Houston Texans, the NFL team he called home since his professional debut in 2022. The young man's Texas dream came to an end during the 2025 regular season.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Dameon waived by the Texans? Here's what we know about the chain of events that led the team towards letting the running back go. Dameon's college football days are long gone. The player needs to find a new team that can welcome him with open arms.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Dameon Pierce?

According to Bleacher Report, Dameon has been officially waived by the Texans. The running back was in the middle of his third season with the team before the Texans organization decided that he was no longer compatible with the group. It all comes down to Dameon's performance. During his last year as a college football athlete, the running back cleared 1,104 total yards and five touchdowns across 13 games. Those numbers look nothing like the player's results from his NFL tenure.

Dameon's first season with the Texans is remembered due to his success. During his year as a rookie, the athlete accumulated 939 rushing yards during the regular season (via ESPN). The number is higher than anything his teammates scored during the same timeframe. A running back needs to have chemistry with the team's other players in order to succeed. Dameon's second season as a professional came along with disappointing results.

Article continues below advertisement

The world of professional football knows that Dameon scored 1,104 yards when he played for the Florida Gators. That was the performance that was expected of him as an NFL star. Instead, the running back filled the Texans with doubts about his potential.

Article continues below advertisement

Dameon Pierce failed to catch up to his Houston Texans peers.

Every year, NFL teams recruit players who seem like they could be a wonderful addition to their ranks. Bleacher Report also mentioned that Devin Singletary and Joe Mixon scored better statistics than Dameon during the 2023 and 2024 NFL seasons. Devin has more NFL experience than Dameon. After playing for the Buffalo Bills during the first year of his professional career, the running back joined the Texans in 2023. He ended the regular season with 898 rushing yards (via ESPN).

An official reason for Dameon's departure from the Texans isn't available. However, taking a look at his first three years in the NFL when compared to his college career is astonishing. Nevertheless, it isn't likely for this setback to be the end of the road for Dameon's dream. Dameon remains a very young player. At 25 years old, he is very likely to be recruited by another NFL team at some point in the future.