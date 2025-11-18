Troy Aikman Isn't Married Anymore — So What's With That Ring on His Left Hand? Troy Aikman was married twice, and his second marriage ended in 2023. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 18 2025, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Some former NFL stars tend to hang on to the glory of being a player for years after retirement. Granted, players like Troy Aikman essentially deserve to relive that glory as many times as they want, given their stats. For Troy, reliving it also seems to come in the form of wearing huge gold rings on his fingers. However, it's the plain band on his middle finger that people are most curious about.

Article continues below advertisement

Mainly, they want to know why Troy wears a ring on his middle finger and what its significance is. Does it have the same significance as his other rings after being the star quarterback for the same team for the duration of his career? Or is it symbolic of something else in his career or personal life? It's hard to believe that he just throws on the bling for the sake of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Troy Aikman wear a ring on his middle finger?

As a football announcer on ESPN's Monday Night Football during the weekly game, Troy is sometimes seen with his big gold rings on, though they aren't always on at the same time or on the same fingers. He also has a plain band that looks like a wedding ring, and it's on his left middle finger rather than his ring finger.

No, Troy isn't married, so it has nothing to do with moving around a wedding band to a different finger while filming. Per People, Troy and his second wife, Catherine Mooty, divorced in 2023. On Instagram, it looks like Troy moved his band on his middle finger toward the end of his marriage. It's possible that Troy chose to keep his wedding band, and the middle finger move is just something he was doing in 2022, before he was divorced.

Article continues below advertisement

Troy Aikman has any once noticed the wedding ring is on the wrong finger — aj (@JamesJ135159) October 28, 2025

According to The Diamond Store, some people do wear "divorce rings" on their middle finger. Since Troy started wearing his on his middle finger before he was divorced in 2023, though, it could be a comfort thing while holding his microphone on Monday Night Football. The fact that he still wears it could just be out of habit.

Article continues below advertisement

Troy Aikman was married twice.

Whether Troy wears the ring on his middle finger to symbolize a past relationship or it has other significance that he hasn't disclosed to his fans, what they do know is that he was married and divorced twice. He married his first wife, Rhonda Worthey, in 2000 at the end of his NFL career. According to D Magazine, they split up in 2011, and they share two daughters.