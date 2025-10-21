What Is the Injury Update on NFL Player Nico Collins? Inside the Details of the Houston Texans Star Find out the status and severity of Nico’s injury and when he will return to the field. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 21 2025, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram: @up2sports

The thrill of watching football is cheering on your team and favorite players as they attempt to snatch a win, but there are also times when things take a serious turn due to injury. Houston Texans star Nico Collins had fans on high alert when he suffered a head injury during a recent match-up against the Seattle Seahawks.

As the NFL season heats up, Nico is the latest in multiple injuries that have happened throughout the league. Find out the status and severity of Nico’s injury and when he will return to the field.

What is the injury update on Nico Collins?

On Monday, Oct. 20, Nico Collins suffered a concussion during a catch attempt in a game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN. The incident happened during the fourth quarter when the wide receiver went to catch a pass from Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud — but when Nico jumped to catch the pass, he was unable to secure it and ultimately fell on the field, hitting his head on the turf on the way down.

Despite the direct hit to his head, Nico was able to get up and received immediate medical assistance and evaluation before it was determined that he would be out for the remainder of the game.

Following Nico’s injury, C.J. spoke with the media about the incident.

“I thought he played really well. I got to find a way to get him to touch the ball. I got to throw him a better ball," C.J. said of the catch attempt that resulted in Nico’s injury, per ESPN. "That's just the bottom line. It's going to be tough. He's our best player on offense,” the quarterback continued. “He's one of the best players in the league time and time again. We also got to find ways to get him the ball in better situations. So, that starts with me trying to get us in the right looks.”

C.J. ended his comments by wishing Nico a speedy recovery and also looking ahead to the Texans' next game. “Hopefully he'll be OK and we have a short week, but if not we got to just step up in other ways, and, you know, put more on my plate hopefully and try to help us out," he said.

Fans are eager to know how long Nico will be out due to injury.

As of now, there is no official date or timeframe for when Nico is expected to resume playing with the Texans, but the team did provide a small update to where things stand with him. “We'll evaluate him as the week goes on,” Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said following Nico’s injury, according to Sports Illustrated.