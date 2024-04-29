Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Houston Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell Was Shot and Injured in Florida Tank Dell was shot in Florida on April 26, but he seems to have sustained a pretty minor injury. By Joseph Allen Apr. 29 2024, Published 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Following a breakthrough season with the Houston Texans, more eyes are on NFL wide receiver Tank Dell than at any point in his career. In April 2024, though, news broke that something had happened to Tank while he was in Florida.

Now, many want to know more about exactly what happened to Tank, and whether he'll be available for the start of the season. Here's what we know about what happened to the Houston Texans star.

What happened to Tank Dell?

Tank was shot in Florida and sustained a minor injury, according to an announcement from the team. The injury occurred on April 26, 2024, in Sanford. Tank was released shortly after the injury occurred and was reportedly “in good spirits." “We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate,” the team wrote in their social media post announcing his injury.

There was reportedly a shooting that occurred outside a Sanford party venue the same night. Authorities said that a teenager injured 10 people during the shooting, in which he opened fire during a private event. While some news outlets have already linked the two events, the Texans haven't said yet whether Tank was one of the 10 people shot during the event.

The injury doesn't seem likely to have an impact on the Texans season.

While all the details around the event haven't been made available yet, it seems unlikely that the injury will have any significant effect on Tank's ability to play with the Texans when the next football season comes around. After several years of playing near the bottom of the league, the Texans had a breakout year in 2023 thanks in large part to their rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/0ISsjlMHr0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2024

Stroud, who was the one throwing a lot of the passes that Tank was catching, helped lead to the team to the playoffs and even notched them a win in a playoff game. Now, expectations for the team are much higher than they were even a year ago. Many people think that the team could reach the AFC Championship Game or even the Super Bowl.

While only time will tell whether the team's ceiling is truly that high, it's safe to say that Tank and CJ have given Texans fans more reasons to hope than they've had in several years. Given that Tank has already been treated and released following the shooting, the injury he sustained wasn't serious enough to merit an extended hospital stay and will hopefully only require a short recovery period.