Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games "We Are Warriors": Flavia Saraiva Helps Team Brazil Make Olympics History Despite Injury The Brazilian gymnast helped Team Brazil win its first Olympic medal for women's gymnastics. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 2 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva proved she wouldn't let anything ruin her goals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

Flavia helped Team Brazil earn a historic bronze medal 48 hours after she endured an injury that would've taken a less-driven athlete out of the game.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Flavia Saraiva?

On July 30, 2024, Flavia and Team Brazil competed against Italy and the U.S. gymnastics teams for the all-around individual final. The 24-year-old competitor appeared at the final with a black eye and a bandage on her eyebrow. The injury came after Flavia fell during warm-ups moments before the final began.

"I could not see; it bled, but the team’s doctor told me everything was all right,” she recalled to the Associated Press on Tuesday. "I believe my knee hit my eye when I tripped." Flavia noted to AP that her injury was "not the first time" she got a black eye while practicing on the bars. She also said she might "need some stitches" after only patching the cut with a bandage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Flavia helped make history for Team Brazil after tending to her black eye.

Flavia bravely refused to let a likely painful and cosmetic injury stop her from helping her Team Brazil gain a historic win at the final by succinctly performing her floor routine and was "cautious on the bars" as not to fall again and finished off with a strong vault. The routine earned her four impressive scores, with her finishing in ninth place. “We are warriors,” Flavia said after the impressive routine.

Article continues below advertisement

Flávia Saraiva🇧🇷 who is Brazil's #2 gymnast and is without exaggeration irreplaceable to this team. She suffered a facial injury during warmups, threw a band aid on it, competed through the competition and lead her country to its first ever Olympic team medal. pic.twitter.com/omD5RZPiOy — #TheResistance (@BoneKnightmare) July 31, 2024