Bella Tatted Set the Record Straight on Her Boyfriend’s Death: "Y'all Are Dumb"

Reality TV show Black Ink Crew : Chicago follows the drama of a tattoo parlor and its employees. And one lingering question fans of the show have is: What happened to Fly from the series?

What happened to Fly from 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago'?

Fly, whose real name is Elijah Muhammad-Bey, passed away in Feb. 2021. Initially, it was reported that Fly's death was ruled a suicide, but fellow cast member Ryan Henry went on social media the following day to say this wasn't the case.

"Due to early misinformation yesterday, it is confirmed by family and friends today that Elijah's 'Flytatted' death was ruled a homicide, not suicide. Prayers to his family," he wrote. And it was at this time that matters surrounding Fly's death began to confuse viewers of the show, who began piecing together bits of information to better understand the reality TV personality's death.

There were reports of Bella being present during Fly's tragic passing. That's when rumors started flying that Bella was somehow responsible, either indirectly or directly, for the death of her boyfriend. Bella had to clear the air, stating that Fly's death was not a homicide in any way shape, or form and that it was never investigated as such by authorities.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "Fly’s death was ruled an accidental suicide from the evidence and autopsy. I was NEVER under investigation. I never got arrested. I never went to jail. The detectives never once thought I did it after evidence proved I never touched the gun more was next to him. His fingerprints was on the gun and on four bullets that was on the floor that wasn’t loaded [sic]."

She continued, "I only [saw] what happened and the two gunshots was so fast I couldn’t stop him. And while I was trying to get through losing my boyfriend right in front of me, y'all decided to lie on me and say he was murdered! When he wasn’t! "I’ve been trying to stay strong while seeing to over and over again in my head and y’all sitting up here wishing death on me! And I’m getting harassed with my 4-year-old daughter outside every day just because I witnessed my baby die in front of me. Y’all are f--king dumb and evil."

She concluded her post by writing: "I was f--king lost after seeing that and was trying to not lose it and while I was trying to get through it. Y’all decided to make up y’all own story and I wasn’t ready to write on social media! Y’all are sick AF! "I love Fly and I had to lose him and front of me and then y’all turn around and lie and say I murdered the man I wanted to be around every day. And y’all didn’t get this from the police. Y’all decided to listen to social media and ruin my life all while I sitting here hurting and f--ked up!

"I still can’t get it in my head that he’s not here and y’all not helping at all. Leave me alone now I’m just trying to heal and take care of daughter. If y’all don’t have positive things to say to me about Fly then leave me alone and let me grieve."