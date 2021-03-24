'Game Grumps' Host Dan Avidan Responds to the Reddit Allegations

Internet gamer and musician Dan Avidan (real name Leigh Daniel Avidan) has been hosting the Let's Play web series Game Grumps alongside Arin Hanson since 2013. The longtime co-hosts film themselves and offer comedic commentary as they play various video games. The show's YouTube channel has racked up more than 5.35 million subscribers over the years, and new videos are posted daily.

What happened to Game Grumps? Read on for a breakdown of the allegations and to find out how Dan Avidan himself responded.

Though the hosts often post content that is light in nature, Dan Avidan is now dealing with accusations that stemmed from a Reddit thread .

What happened to 'Game Grumps'?

On March 21, an anonymous person posted on Reddit about her alleged interactions with Dan Avidan. The thread included screenshots of text messages and a video she said Dan Avidan sent to her. He cannot be seen in the video, but a voice can be heard describing a jacuzzi tub in the speaker's hotel room. The content of the video is sexually explicit.

The woman alleged that she began exchanging text messages with Dan Avidan in 2013 when she was 17. (He would have been 34 at the time.) The two first connected when she shared that she was a fan of his. The woman claimed that their conversations became sexual in nature once she turned 18. According to her post, they did have a sexual interaction once they met in person in 2017, which was when she was in her 20s. She said that he stopped talking to her after they were intimate.

Article continues below advertisement

Though people were accusing Dan Avidan of grooming, neither the messages nor the woman's story indicates that anything sexual occurred until she was of legal age. About 11 months before this viral Reddit post, several other women shared stories about how Dan Avidan ghosted them.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement