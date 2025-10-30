Fans of the Atlanta Country Radio Station 101.5 Want to Know What Happened to Garrett Loudin Garrett was a co-host of the midday show 'Amanda & Garrett.' By Niko Mann Published Oct. 30 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @garrettloudin

Fans of the country music station 101.5 in Atlanta are wondering what happened to one of the station's hosts, Garrett Loudin. The radio host was a co-host of the midday program, Amanda & Garrett, with Amanda Dennihy, and he was also a producer on the Kincaid & Dallas morning show. Amanda Dennihy left the station back in 2024, per Barrett Media. She was reportedly fired by the radio station just two weeks before her wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

"Being let go from my job two weeks before I get married is quite literally the most radio thing to ever happen," she wrote on social media. "Here's a pic of baby me at my first radio job, so excited for what lay ahead. Turning the page and finishing the book of radio, no longer a baby but just as excited for what lies ahead. Thank you for listening and following along all these years. P.S. If you know anyone hiring, I'm all ears." So, what happened to her co-host?

Source: Instagram / @garrettloudin

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what happened to Garrett on 101.5 Atlanta.

According to a post on Garret's Instagram page, he was also fired from New Country 101.5. Garrett made the announcement on Sept. 16, 2025. He shared a picture in the post with two of his former colleagues. The radio host had been at 101.5 for 10 years before he was let go, but he did not say why the Atlanta radio station ended his employment. "Well d--n, after a decade working in Atlanta radio, I finally got fired," he wrote . "Or maybe 'let go'? Whichever one sounds more sympathetic."

"S--tcanned? I’ll forever cherish the friends and memories I made during my time there," he added. "I’m still insanely proud of every show @evanbrandonisio and I ever did together (RIP to the @coollocalmusic show, struck down in its prime). Hosting middays with @okayamaanda was so much fun. And getting to talk to 60+ cities on a nationally syndicated morning show was pretty cool, too. Thanks for listening, everybody. It seriously means the world to me."

Article continues below advertisement

His former co-host, Amanda, responded to the Instagram post in the comment section. "Welcome to the 'let go' club! Only the best get invited," she wrote. The former duo's fans also weighed in and showed the former radio hosts their support. "@okayamaanda and Garrett, it’s not the same without you guys. I was still sad over you being gone, and now Garrett, too. I can barely listen anymore, it’s just not as good," wrote one fan.

Article continues below advertisement

@NewCountry1015 @CumulusMedia

Damn did yall fire @garretloudin too!!?? First you took away our call sign kicks 101.5, then you fired Amanda before her wedding and now last I heard, Garrett was on vacation but that was 2 weeks ago. Now nothing on his disappearance — Shaun Sanders (@shaun1580) September 22, 2025

Another fan added, "@okayamaanda not the same without you two! Y’all were my favorites!" While neither Amanda nor Garrett shared why they were let go from the radio station, a fan entered the chat with some tidbits about what listeners were told by the radio station about their exits. "@gailw0517 2w@okayamaanda, listeners were told you went a different route with your career."