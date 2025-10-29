Adin Ross Slapped With Stake Lawsuit for Allegedly Targeting Teens With Shady Ad Practices Adin and Drake were accused of "deeply fraudulent" actions. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 29 2025, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Adin Live

Being a celebrity or influencer with professional brand deals can be a major boon. Not only do the brands send you money and product, but you get automatic reach through their advertisement channels, and of course, vice versa. It's a sweetheart deal that celebs and influencers alike often strive for. But sometimes, those relationships can go sour.

Streamer Adin Ross is facing a lawsuit along with music artist Drake over their association with a company called Stake. Allegations suggest that Adin and Drake both engaged in not-so-above-board advertising practices, which swayed their impressionable young fans. Here's what we know about the lawsuit.

Here's what we know about that lawsuit against Adin Ross, Stake, and Drake.

Adin and Drake were both named in a lawsuit against Stake filed in Missouri in October 2025. The company, Stake.us, is marketed as a "social casino." According to Forbes, the lawsuit claims the online platform circumvented the state's gambling laws.

For Adin and Drake specifically, the lawsuit claims they engaged in "deeply fraudulent" marketing for the company, misleading young and easily influenced teen fans to engage in practices that were harmful.

Forbes writes, "Killham’s lawsuit accuses Stake of bypassing gambling laws on Stake.us by bundling user purchases of 'gold coins,' which have no real-world value, with a bonus of 'Stake Cash,' which can be gambled and then cashed in for cryptocurrency, which the suit says is a 'clear vehicle for real-money gambling.'”

It adds that Adin and Ross targeted teenagers with "marketing for the platform," and were "gambling using 'house money' Stake provides them, so any losses they might share on social media are 'part of a marketing tactic designed to draw attention.'” In other words, it seems as though Adin and Drake made it seem like a safe and low-risk activity with high social payoff, glossing over the real-world risks.

Adin Ross's deal with Kick added to his hefty net worth.

While the lawsuit is chugging along, Adin is still slowly adding to his net worth, which is already fairly significant. His estimated net worth appears to be around $16 million, and deals with companies like Stake and a massive deal he signed with Kick continue to build it year by year.

In July 2025, Adin revealed that he had accepted a deal with Twitch competitor Kick, locking in a collaboration that both iShowSpeed and Kai Cenat had already passed on. The offer came as Kick CEO Eddie Craven was looking to lure big names away from other streaming platforms and cement Kick as a serious competitor.