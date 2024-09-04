Home > Human Interest What Happened to Gavin Battle? He Was Found Dead in His Vehicle in January 2021 "My baby was found in a car, dead." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 4 2024, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

In January 2021, police were called to investigate an unresponsive individual who was found in a vehicle in Lake Elsinore, Calif. They undoubtedly had to treat the car and the area around it as a crime scene. Initially, this probably didn't feel like a homicide until they investigated further. That's when things took a turn. So, what happened to Gavin Battle? Here's what we know.

What happened to Gavin Battle?

Lake Elsinore police were sent to the 29000 block of Central Ave. after someone reported an unresponsive adult man in his car, per NBC Palm Springs. It was determined that the individual, later identified as Gavin Battle, had died from possible drug-related cardiac arrest. An autopsy revealed that Battle's cause of death was fentanyl poisoning.

The 26-year-old's death was then treated as a homicide by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit. This team spent months looking into Battle's death and found that 31-year-old Everardo Martinez Rodriguez was the person responsible for selling an "undisclosed quantity of the synthetic opioid" to Battle.

Source: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Where is Everardo Martinez Rodriguez now?

Police obtained an arrest warrant and served it at Rodriguez's home on March 4, 2022. He was arrested and charged with murder. Rodriguez's bail was set at $1 million, per the Canyon Lake Insider. The Lake Elsinore Patch reported that Rodriguez was sentenced to 11 years in prison in July 2023. He pleaded "guilty in May to voluntary manslaughter and sentence-enhancing allegations of targeting a vulnerable victim and taking advantage of a position of trust." In exchange for that, a second-degree murder charge was dropped.

In September 2023, Battle's mother filmed an 11-second video for the @onemethodcenter TikTok. In it she is holding a picture of her son while explaining that he was "given a blue pill by his barber," and took it, thinking it was Percocet. Crying, she said, "My baby was found in a car, dead."