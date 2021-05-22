'Army of the Dead' Kills off Most Main Characters — Only Two Survived (SPOILERS)

Director Zack Snyder's latest film, Army of the Dead , is the kickoff for a new zombie franchise coming to Netflix. Army of the Dead is the first in an intended zombie heist film franchise from Netflix. Fans of the film have been discussing the horror epic, and many are wondering: what happened to Geeta (Huma Qureshi)? Did she make it out of the city alive?

So, what happened to Geeta in 'Army of the Dead?'

The plot of Army of the Dead revolves around mercenary Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), who is tasked with recovering $200 million from a casino in the ruined city of Las Vegas for the casino's owner Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) and his second-in-command, Martin (Garret Dillahunt). Scott's daughter, Kate (Ella Purnell), has been working for the World Health Organization in a quarantine camp looking for her friend, Geeta.

When Kate learns that Geeta was sneaked into Las Vegas by a smuggler, she insists upon tagging along with Scott and his crew to the Olympus Casino. It's implied that the "quarantine camps" aren't all they seem to be, and the people inside are more political prisoners. Geeta is interested in the casino for the cash, which could be used to bribe her and her children's way out of the camps, but unfortunately, she never makes it back.

Ward's heist doesn't go as well as he intended. Between the betrayal of Martin, who had a secret mission of his own, and countless members of the team lost to zombies, the end whittles down the survivors to five: Scott; Peters (Tig Navaro), who is their helicopter pilot; Kate; Geeta; and Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick). Unfortunately, those riding in Peters' helicopter get the short end of the stick, as the zombie king Zeus leaps onto the vehicle, and it ultimately crashes.

Kate makes it out of the helicopter crash, but Peters is shot, and Scott is bitten by a zombie, then killed by his daughter. It's implied that Geeta is also killed in the crash, but a body is never found. Meanwhile, Vanderohe survives a nuclear blast locked in the casino's safe and is last seen chartering a plane to Mexico City, when he begins to feel ill ... only to realize he's been bitten by a zombie himself.