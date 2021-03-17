Zack Snyder Dedicated 'Justice League' to His Late Daughter

Fans of Justice League and, honestly, of Zack Snyder himself, know all about his struggle to come to terms with his daughter Autumn Snyder's 2017 death. It was part of the reason he stepped away from the original cut of Justice League, but with a handful of other kids who need him, Zack has been able to heal.

Still, it has led many to wonder who his other kids are and if they are also part of show business. Or, at the very least, if they're fans of their dad's movies. Zack is arguably one of the most influential and admired directors in the world and he has done for Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League gang that Christopher Nolan did for Bruce Wayne in his Batman trilogy.

He's a legend in his own time and he may have some built-in fans in the form of his children.