Gibbs's Wife and Daughter Were Killed on 'NCIS' — Here's the Tragic Way It Happened

A number of heartbreaking deaths have been recorded on the hit series NCIS, but two hit closer to home than most — both tied directly to Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Having joined the NCIS franchise in 2003, Gibbs became the face of the show, and it’s hard to imagine it without him. One pivotal event, however, set the stage for his character’s journey and ultimately led him to join NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service): the deaths of his wife and daughter.

In Season 3, Episode 24, titled "Hiatus: Part II," which aired on May 16, 2006, Gibbs’s tragic past was revisited. This episode delves into the heartbreaking events that led to the loss of his family — a defining moment that shaped who he is, creating the foundation for his character. Here’s a closer look at the devastating story behind Gibbs’s loss.

What happened to Gibbs's wife and daughter on 'NCIS'?

Gibbs’s wife, Shannon Fielding Gibbs (Aviva Baumann), and daughter, Kelly Gibbs (Mary Mouser), were tragically killed by Pedro Hernandez, the leader of the Reynosa Drug Cartel in Mexico. Hernandez targeted Shannon because she had witnessed him murder a Marine and intended to testify against him.

An NIS agent (from the Naval Investigative Service, the agency’s name before becoming NCIS) was assigned to protect Shannon and Kelly while transporting them. However, Hernandez caught up with them, shooting the agent and causing their vehicle to crash. The crash claimed the lives of Shannon and Kelly on the final day of Operation Desert Storm.

For Gibbs, and NCIS fans, the loss was devastating. However, a silver lining came when Gibbs ultimately avenged his family. Gibbs killed Hernandez by shooting him in a vehicle, mirroring how Shannon and Kelly lost their lives.

'NCIS: Origins' picks up after Gibbs loses his wife and daughter.

After the tragic deaths of his wife and daughter, Gibbs decided to join the Naval Investigative Service (NIS) in 1991. NCIS: Origins, which premiered on Oct. 14, 2024, with the episode "Enter Sandman, Part 2," picks up at the critical moment when Gibbs joins the agency, then known as NIS. Season 1 consists of 18 episodes, offering viewers a deeper understanding of Gibbs and how he became part of NCIS. As one Reddit user put it, "You see his loss in real time, so to speak."

While NCIS: Origins lays the foundation for Gibbs’s journey, the season includes flashbacks that showcase the emotional struggles he was faced with. In Episode 10, "Blue Bayou," viewers see Gibbs preparing for his first Christmas without his wife and daughter. Their deaths, however, were the driving force that pushed him to join NIS.