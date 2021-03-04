Goodtimeswithscar Unveiled His New Wheelchair to Hermitcraft Fans

Fans flooded the comments of Goodtimeswithscar's latest video, most happy to see their favorite creator perky and mobile after a significant amount of time recently where he had been sharing much less content and some even began to worry about his medical condition.

"Is it me or Scar has a fresher, healthier look in this episode? Always glad to watch Hermitcraft but even better to see him living and enjoying his life despite all the lemons thrown at him," wrote one user clearly glad to see the streamer looking well.

Another user wrote, "I love how you can see how much this means to him just through the sheer joy and happiness that he has had filming this life experience for us."

We too are glad to see Goodtimeswithscar doing well and wish him continued good health in the future!