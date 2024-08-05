Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports What Happened to Graham Thorpe? The Retired Cricket Star Fell "Seriously Ill" Before His Death "His achievements and his impact mark him out as one of our greatest-ever batters," said EBC Chair Richard Thompson. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 5 2024, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

English cricket star Graham Thorpe, who was beloved for his skill on the pitch as well as his personality outside of the game, has sadly passed away at the age of 55. His death was announced on Aug. 5, 2024, by the England and Wales Cricket Board, as the organization shared their condolences and reflected on Graham's impact on the game: "More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world."

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, the Professional Cricketers' Association released a statement per Graham's family sharing that he had fallen "seriously ill." Now, fans want to know what happened to him and what his cause of death was. Here's everything we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Graham Thorpe's cause of death?

At this time, no official cause of death has been provided to explain what happened to Graham. However, fans are assuming that his passing may have been connected to the mystery illness referenced in the PCA's statement.

In it, they said, "Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment. His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family." Again, though, no specific details regarding his illness have been made available to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the announcement of his death, tributes have been pouring in from colleagues and fans. In his official obituary, ECB Chair Richard Thompson said, “Having known Graham personally for his whole career it feels impossible to reflect upon everything he did for English cricket. Graham has been a totemic figure in our game — his achievements and his impact mark him out as one of our greatest-ever batters."

He continued: "We will miss him, I will miss him, and cricket will miss him. He brought much joy to fans of English cricket, and that will live with them forever as they remember a man who gave so much to the game," he continued.