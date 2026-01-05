What Happened to Grandma Mary? Tiktok’s Beloved Grandmother Passed Away at 98 The TikTok grandma's granddaughter confirmed the news of her death on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 5 2026, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@itspyxie

While many like to pretend the internet isn't real, some would argue that parasocial relationships are as real as they come. The relationships with the people we follow every day can be so real the content creators on our screens begin to feel like family. To 1.4 million TikTok followers, one of their virtual family members was Grandma Mary.

Grandma Mary often appeared on her granddaughter, known to the internet as Pyxie's (@itspyxie), account and adored millions with her sweet attitude and approach to life. However, many fans were concerned when it seemed as if the TikTok grandma had disappeared. So, what happened to Grandma Mary? Here's what to know.

What happened to Grandma Mary?

On Wednesday, Dec. 31, Pyxie revealed on TikTok that Grandma Mary died at the age of 98. In a video shared on her page, the content creator wrote, "Grandma Mary March 13, 1927-Dec. 31, 2025." The video also included clips of Pyxie visiting her grandma, where she was often greeted with "It's a new day" or "I'm happy to see you." Grandma Mary could also be heard saying “Good morning,” as Pyxie stood behind a camera. Several shots of the late TikTok star performing everyday tasks, such as making breakfast and washing her hands, were then shown.

"On New Year’s Eve, we said goodbye to Grandma," the video's caption read. "She peacefully passed away in her sleep. How lucky we are to have experienced her and her love. She will always be with us."

@itspyxie On New Year’s Eve, we said goodbye to Grandma. She peacefully passed away in her sleep. How lucky we are to have experienced her and her love. She will always be with us. ♬ growth - Gede Yudis

Underneath the video, many of Pyxie's followers expressed their condolences to her and her family. There were also tons of comments from fans who watched Grandma Mary over the years. "I was literally afraid of this video while following you for all these years," one commenter wrote. "Heartbroken over her passing. My condolences."

"How privileged we were to have know such a joyful woman," another fan wrote. "I’m absolutely gutted," a third fan admitted. "Bawling like a baby. I never understood when people said they loved my grandma so much until I lost her and found other online grandmas. I’m sorry for your loss. She was the sweetest cutie pie!"

Fans became concerned about Grandma Mary's health before she passed away.

Many of Pyxie's fans had become invested in her life with her Grandma Mary. So much so that there were multiple instances when fans of the influencer grandma wondered why she stopped appearing in her granddaughter's videos for a while in 2025. On Dec. 19, 2025, Pyxie responded to fans' concerns about Grandma Mary and confirmed she was still alive but wasn't as open to filming for TikTok in her final days.

"I got teary putting this together," Pyxie wrote underneath a tribute video. "For anyone wondering, grandma is alive and quieter these days. What a beautiful thing it is to witness who she is, and who she helped me become."

@itspyxie I got teary putting this together 🥺 For anyone wondering, grandma is alive and quieter these days. What a beautiful thing it is to witness who she is, and who she helped me become 😭 ♬ Probe - Oxy