Everything to Know About the Viral “May the Force Be With You” Incident on TikTok Meet Chriss Wade (pictured below). He's at the center of the “May the Force Be With You” incident. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 5 2026, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Instgram/@chriss_wade

A lot happened in 2025, so as the year came to a close, people, as they normally do, shared recaps of major events. Amid all the content being shared, however, one particularly bold video managed to make its way onto the platform, quickly going viral. The clip featured the infamous Star Wars catchphrase, “May the Force be with you,” but it had nothing to do with good luck or Luke Skywalker. In fact, it was completely NSFW and starred TikToker and OnlyFans creator Chriss Wade (@chriss_wade).

The video showed two men engaging in erotic behavior, which caught many viewers by surprise, since that sort of content usually isn’t allowed. But as we’ve seen with other viral clips, like the white shampoo trend, sometimes x-rated content slips past the TikTok algorithm. Since much of the content surrounding the “May the Force be with you” incident has disappeared from TikTok since it first surfaced in late December 2025, here’s the full rundown of what happened.

Everything to know about the viral “May the Force Be With You” incident on TikTok.

Source: Instgram/@chriss_wade Chriss Wade is at the center of the “May the Force Be With You” TikTok incident.

The NSFW “May the Force Be With You” TikTok incident centers around a skit featuring two men, both played by content creator Chriss Wade, engaging in erotic behavior. In the clip, the first man, wearing a black shirt, can be seen pleasuring himself before being interrupted by another man in a blue shirt, who says, “May the Force be with you.”

According to Redditor @personthatdoesntx, the man in black then exclaims, “I have Force powers myself!” and uses these “powers” to make the man in the blue shirt’s pants fall, putting his you-know-what at "atten-shun," before reaching a climax.

According to Know Your Meme, Chriss plays both men in the video, which was allegedly uploaded to OnlyFans by him. Many believe that after Chriss posted it, someone leaked it to TikTok. Whatever glitch the app was experiencing at the time allowed the video to play, be seen, and even be screen-recorded for sharing.

However, it hasn’t been confirmed that Chriss actually posted it, or even that he appears in the video. With AI technology becoming so advanced, it’s possible the skit could have been generated with some simple prompting. Either way, the video, featuring Chriss holding a blue lightsaber and another man, also Chriss, attracted major attention during its short time online.

And while many suggest Chriss is the one who posted the video (on OnlyFans), it was someone using the handle “w1zer?#” that is allegedly responsible for uploading the video to TikTok. TikToker @wi1zzer1 also allegedly shared the video.

Content creator @noahglenncarter even reportedly addressed the incident on TikTok as well, but his video has since been taken down. So, while it seems the “May the Force Be With You” incident sparked major attention, there’s not much left of it but a few screenshots here and there.

Chriss Wade seems to have found out about the “May the Force Be With You” incident.

On Dec. 30, 2025, Chriss uploaded a video to TikTok with the text overlay, “checking my TikTok.” In the clip, he shows himself opening the app and looking completely shocked at what he sees. He doesn’t show the video itself, but it’s safe to assume he’s referring to the NSFW clip featuring, well, him, and how viral it went. He also captioned the video, "Yea I know trust me."