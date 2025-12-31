YouTuber Banks Responds to Accusations He Dated Charli D'Amelio When She Was Underage "Wow, the ultimate line has been crossed." By Risa Weber Updated Dec. 31 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @banks / MEGA

Many of the influencer group FaZe Clan members have left as of late December 2025, but no one really knows why. Only two members remain. The original leader, FaZe Banks himself, left in July 2025, saying that his personal brand no longer aligns with the group.

In late December 2025, Banks was accused of dating dancer and influencer Charli D'Amelio while she was underage. Banks is now 34 years old, and Charli is now 21. Here's what happened.



PlaqueBoyMax's cousin FatBoyDip accused Banks of grooming Charli.

FatBoyDip accused Banks of starting to date Charli when she was only 17, according to ComplexPop. Banks is 13 years older than Charli. He responded by posting a message on Twitter that said the allegation was "disgusting" and "despicable."

Banks started by writing, "Wow, the ultimate line has been crossed. To lie about something so disgusting is despicable. You guys are pure evil." He went on to claim that he first met Charli in April of 2024, which was a few weeks before her 20th birthday.

Banks said, "Our relationship is nobody’s business, and it’s disgusting that these people lied about it to hurt me with zero regard for how it affects her. I’m on the phone with Charli as I type this, this is beyond unfair." Finally, he said that he would be taking legal action by reaching out to PlaqueBoyMax's lawyers.

“Our relationship is nobody’s business” it’s still grooming if you waited until she was legal https://t.co/z66YLvRZUC — Secrym (@gotitongrailed) December 27, 2025

"Neither her or I deserve this and again we will be in pursuit of the truth and handling this legally moving forward. Our lawyers will be in contact with PlaqueBoyMax team," he wrote. He posted a screenshot of his 30-minute-long call with Charli along with his message. Charli's response was simply a "thumbs up" emoji. In the comments under Bank's X(formerly Twitter) post, fans joked that he made the entire issue about himself, rather than the alleged victim or abuse.

What do a 40 year old and 20 year old even possibly talk about lmfao https://t.co/woFPKRMsaF — 🌊 (@MIKEYSAINRISTIL) December 28, 2025

Fans say they spotted Banks and Charli holding hands at Coachella in 2024.

At the time, Banks allegedly said that the two of them were just friends. On a Reddit post about the incident, user destinyrosef wrote, "This isn’t the first time it’s been alleged that he’s slept with someone underage, the fact that he even tries to deny it anymore is so funny."