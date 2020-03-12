We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Everything You Need to Know About Charli D'Amelio if You Don't Have TikTok

Since TikTok took off in 2019 (and became the most downloaded app of the year), it has bred dozens of teenage stars who now have followings of millions of people. These teen stars have gone viral for their dancing, comedy, and lip-syncing videos. 

Many of the top TikTok stars have even formed collectives — where they live together and create content as a unit — including Hype House.

One Hype House member is 15-year-old Charli D'Amelio. Only a few short months ago, Charli was an average Connecticut high schooler. Now, she has more than 35 million followers on the app, and she's become a household name among Gen Zers. 

Why is Charli D'Amelio famous? The TikTok teen had an incredibly fast rise to stardom, and she became one of the top accounts basically overnight. Find out what she's known for, and for all of the details on her upcoming tour.