No One Knows Why Everyone Is Leaving FaZe Clan But Here's Who Is Out Only two FaZe Clan members remain. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 26 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @fazeclan

Assembling a popular entertainment and influencers group without consequence is difficult. FaZe Clan is at the forefront of keeping viewers glued to their screens with the creative content they upload through their official channels.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their success, many FaZe Clan members have announced they are leaving — why? Here's what we know about the report that revealed these issues to the audience. The esports collective that started thanks to Call of Duty is falling apart, and no one seems to know why. Fortunately, not every member of the organization is walking away.

Article continues below advertisement

Who left FaZe Clan in 2025?

According to a report by Complex, the members of FaZe Clan who left in 2025 are Adapt, Silky, JasonTheWeen, Stable Ronaldo, and Lacy. The announcement was made through every member's individual X account, where they posted the same statement. It is curious to see how they were all prepared to leave at the same time. A reason for their departure wasn't provided, leaving fans to speculate what could have led these influencers to move on.

No one is ready to say goodbye to their favorite internet personality. None of these former FaZe Clan members even teased what could be next for their careers. As 2025 comes to a close, the future of Adapt, Silky, and more remains unknown. The history of FaZe Clan is extensive. Founded in 2010, the group has grown for more than a decade, recruiting new members who could help them out with all the content they were releasing online.

Article continues below advertisement

Nothing lasts forever. The official FaZe Clan YouTube account has more than 8 million followers, meaning that there are still people looking forward to what the collective will do, despite the loss of some of their members.

Article continues below advertisement

FaZe Banks left FaZe Clan in July 2025.

Before the mass exodus of December 2025, FaZe Banks (real name Richard Bengtson), the co-founder of the esports and gaming brand called FaZe Clan, left the organization in July 2025. He left amid accusations of a cryptocurrency scam, but he denied scamming anyone.

Article continues below advertisement

For the time being, I’m gonna be stepping away from not only FaZe, but all this internet s--t. It’s destroying my life inside and out ... I wish I could say I’ll be back, but I really don’t know if I will," Banks wrote at the time. "My goal was to breathe new life into FaZe and pass the baton to a new group of friends who do content together. FaZe was dead, and I simply couldn’t live with that. Mission accomplished, these new guys got it."