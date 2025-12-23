YouTuber Adam the Woo Was Not in a Public Relationship Before His Death The travel vlogger is being mourned by a number of close friends. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 23 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@adamthewooatw

Popular travel YouTuber Adam the Woo was found dead in his home in Celebration, Fla., at the age of 51. Following the news of his death, there's been an outpouring of love and support for the influencer from those who knew him, as well as from those who had followed him through his various videos.

Article continues below advertisement

Even as many pay tribute to his life and legacy, though, there are also some who want to know more about his personal life. Here's what we know about whether Adam was married.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Adam the Woo married?

There is no evidence to suggest that Adam was married. TMZ was the first to report the news of his death, and police statements suggest that he was found by a friend and was alone at the time of his death. "The residence was secured, and no contact was made with the adult male residing there," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told People.

"Deputies then responded back to the location for an unattended death at 2:53 pm. A friend had borrowed a ladder and looked in the 3rd story window to see a male on a bed that was not moving. Upon entering the residence with Fire Rescue, the male was reported deceased," the statement continued. No statement has been made by anyone in Adam's family, which further suggests that he wasn't in any sort of romantic relationship at the time of his death, or at least not one that was public.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can’t believe I’m typing this. ... I’m absolutely devastated to hear of the sudden passing of my good friend Adam The Woo," Adam's friend Chris Yon wrote in a post on Instagram. "I just visited him four days ago in Celebration, Florida. We rode around town in his golf cart checking out the decorations, talking about his recent international travel, his excitement for upcoming plans on his YouTube channel, and even a Rays game Adam and I were talking about going to next year."

Article continues below advertisement

Adam has been on YouTube for more than a decade.

According to Fox 4, Adam started his first YouTube channel in 2009 and his most popular channel in 2012. On that channel, he posted a vlog every day, and would eventually vlog from every one of the 50 states. He also made videos about theme parks and special events across the country. His final video was posted on Dec. 21, just a day before his death.

"This breaks my heart and I want to say nothing right now," fellow YouTube vlogger Justin Scarred wrote in a Facebook post. "I don’t have the right photo or the right words. But with all the rumors, I feel I need to say what I can. The world has lost a giant, and I have lost a friend closer to me than blood."