Source: Getty

YouTuber Natalia Taylor Fakes a Trip to Bali by Staging Instagram Photos at IKEA

"Don't believe everything you see on the 'Gram"...

It's easy to admit that most people get caught up in stalking social media influencers' profiles and wishing that you too were #LivingYourBestLife either on a tropical getaway or an expensive retreat. But, as YouTuber Natalia Taylor shared with her followers, sometimes, it's all fake!

Yes, aside from using Photoshop to change a person's features, Natalia explains that there have been influencers who have lied about their whereabouts using the Adobe tool or just simply stealing someone else's pictures to make it look like they're traveling the world. And, Natalia proved just how easy it is to trick followers into thinking she embarked on a luxurious destination. 