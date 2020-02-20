We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
shane-dawson-1582218770998.png
Source: YouTube

Shane Dawson Is Addicted to Bling in His New Video

By

YouTuber Shane Dawson is back with another series. While this isn't one of the docuseries that he's so well known for, Shane instead gives us a vlog-style series similar to his old videos.

Part one of "My Strange Addiction" dropped on YouTube, confronting something that Shane has been obsessed with lately — and it's slowly taking over his life. 

What is Shane's strange addiction?

Honestly, Shane's "strange addiction" isn't that strange at all.

Shane revealed in his video that he's been really into "bling," or bedazzled things. We're not just talking one or two items, though — we're talking everything from those blinged Starbucks cups to a fully-bedazzled Keurig.

But he doesn't want to stop there.