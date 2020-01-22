JayStation's Latest Video About His Girlfriend's Death Leaves YouTubers Divided

JayStation's latest YouTube video, "My Girlfriend Alexia Died... *Rest In Paradise*" was posted yesterday, and viewers are torn.

As the owner of the channel, Jason Ethier explained at the outset of the video, his girlfriend Alexia lost her life in a car accident on Monday, Jan. 20. As the YouTuber announced, he intends to commemorate the tragic loss by posting new videos to their shared channel, DreamTeam.

Viewers are wondering: Did JayStation's girlfriend, Alexia really die?