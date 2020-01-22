We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
jaystation-girlfriend-alexia-1-1579709431417.jpg
Source: YouTube

JayStation's Latest Video About His Girlfriend's Death Leaves YouTubers Divided

By

JayStation's latest YouTube video, "My Girlfriend Alexia Died... *Rest In Paradise*" was posted yesterday, and viewers are torn. 

As the owner of the channel, Jason Ethier explained at the outset of the video, his girlfriend Alexia lost her life in a car accident on Monday, Jan. 20. As the YouTuber announced, he intends to commemorate the tragic loss by posting new videos to their shared channel, DreamTeam. 

Viewers are wondering: Did JayStation's girlfriend, Alexia really die? 

This wouldn't be JayStation's first time mocking the dead.

Jason earned fame with videos that see him evoke the spirit of recently-deceased celebrities like Mac Miller or Etika via an Ouija board. 

His 3 a.m. uploads garnered widespread criticism, with many arguing that it is unethical to shoot videos about the dead for the sake of generating more traction on YouTube. 