Fans Mourn the Loss of YouTuber Adam the Woo as They Speculate on His Cause of Death

By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 23 2025, 9:57 a.m. ET

The YouTuber known as Adam the Woo, whose real name is David Adam Williams, has died. He was reportedly found in his home by a friend on Dec. 22, 2025. But what was Adam the Woo's cause of death?

In the videos leading up to Adam's death, he did not share any details with subscribers about a potential illness she was battling or a diagnosis that might explain what happened. He also didn't give any verbal clues about his health, though some fans noted afterward that they believe they know what happened to the 51-year-old content creator.

What was Adam the Woo's cause of death?

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office in Celebration, Fla., where Adam lived alone, confirmed to People that authorities were called to Adam's home twice on the day he was found dead in his bedroom. According to the outlet, a well check was called when friends became concerned about not hearing from Adam.

Later in the day, after a friend discovered Adam's body, authorities were called again. This time, they entered the home and found Adam in his bed. At this time, no official cause of death has been released to the public. However, Adam's death does remain under investigation, per the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, and an autopsy will be performed to determine his official cause of death. That hasn't stopped fans from speculating, though.

RIP Adam The Woo.



“There goes the monorail” is repeated multiple times when I am at Disney.



Thanks for the videos and your time pic.twitter.com/KMcl9wvXwh — John Howie (@jhowieii) December 23, 2025

On a Reddit thread about Adam's death, fans and critics came together to discuss what happened and what they believe might be Adam's cause of death. Although no official cause of death was released for the YouTuber, some believe his health wasn't the greatest before he died. "Horrible news," one Redditor commented on the thread. "As much as he annoyed me with his content and lifestyle, he was not looking healthy lately."

Someone else added, "If I had to speculate, I would guess that exhaustion played a role. I know I rarely sleep well when traveling. This is terrible and stopped me dead in my tracks when I read it."

Adam the Woo got his name by chance.

Adam became famous on YouTube for his videos where he explored buildings, traveled to theme parks, or just gave life updates about himself. In one video, his content doubled as a background story and an origin story for how he became Adam the Woo. In the video, Adam explains that one day after he got off work at the Walmart shown in the video, he was bored at the bus stop across from the building.