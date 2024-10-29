Home > Human Interest What Happened to Grizzly 399? Famous Mama Bear Mourned As Fans Learn of Her Heartbreaking Death "Rest in peace and power brave and strong heart, you will be missed. Thank you, for everything." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 29 2024, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: PBS

In 2024, people attach themselves to all sorts of interesting hobbies. Whether that includes making TikTok content or practicing dances, traditional hobbies like reading, or collecting the latest tech, everyone has something that sparks their interests. But there's one hobby that is growing in popularity over the years and it seems silly on the surface but actually holds vital importance: tracking wild animals.

Penguins, whales, sharks, sea turtles, and bears are all among creatures who are tracked by scientists and shared with eager followers who learn about their habits, habitats, and personalities. Such was the case for a famous grizzly bear known as Grizzly 399. Recently, she made headlines for all the wrong reasons. But what happened to Grizzly 399?

Here's what happened to Grizzly 399, and it's pretty sad.

The famous mama grizzly bear has worked her way into the hearts of millions. The bear even has her own Instagram page, where her bio reads, "I am a grizzly bear, I live in Grand Teton and surrounding areas. I am 27 years old and I have had 28 Cubs/Grand Cubs. I enjoy elk livers."

Through social media, rangers and scientists were able to share photos and updates of the popular bear as she explored her range and contributed greatly to her local bear population. She was beloved, and people waited eagerly for the next installment of her life's story. Heartbreakingly, that story has now come to an end. On Oct. 22, 2024, Grizzly 399 wandered in front of a car, and was killed.

A photo of the bear, along with a caption that reads, "I am sorry to report that 399 was struck and killed by a car yesterday and has died from her injuries. The location of her yearling cub is unknown at this time." It continues, "A bear so beloved requires more than this short statement and as we know more we will be sure to update. But I wanted to let folks know." The post concludes, "Rest in peace and power brave and strong heart, you will be missed. Thank you, for everything."

Each year, thousands of people would make the trek to Grand Teton to follow 399 and her escapades. To film and photograph her, and to observe her newest cubs. As her popularity increased over the years, experts began to worry that she was becoming too comfortable with the presence of humans.

Reports of her death suggest that she was struck by a car in an unavoidable accident. Her lack of fear around roads and cars may be attributable to her lack of fear around humans because of her popularity. While her popularity did good things for raising awareness and connecting people to the plight of wild bears in an ever-shrinking wilderness, it may have spelled her demise.

Following bears has become the internet's favorite new obsession. Especially fat bears.

To those who didn't follow 399, it may seem odd that so many people are heartbroken of the loss of a wild bear. But that's probably because they've never had the pleasure of indulging in a little bit of head-to-head with Fat Bear Week. Yes, that's exactly what it sounds like. Like Fashion Week or Shark Week, Fat Bear Week is dedicated to all things fat bear. Katmai, part of the National Park Services in Alaska, hosts the charming annual celebration every year in early October.

The bears are at their most rotund as they beef up for a long winter, they're hunting and roaming, and fans are enamored as they vote for who they believe the best Fat Bear should be. The Katmai NPS site says, "Fat Bear Week is a celebration of success and survival. It is a way to celebrate the resilience, adaptability and strength of Katmai’s brown bears."

In a fantasy football-style match-up, voters pick their favorite bear and try to convince everyone they know to vote along with them. As the brackets narrow, the stakes increase. What's at stake, you may ask? Bragging rights for having chosen the most popular Fat Bear for the year.

Like fans who followed Grizzly 399, followers of the Fat Bear competitors become emotionally involved in their favorites. It may seem like a silly hobby to some, but it's of vital importance to conservation efforts. Getting people to care about wild bears they'll never see in person who live in remote wilderness is a challenge. Getting people to care about bears whose personalities they've come to know and love through years of following them is a slightly easier task.