Runaway Tram Derails in Oslo, Norway, Plowing Into Apple Store and Sparking Panic A tram derailed in downtown Oslo, Norway, and crashed into an Apple Store. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 29 2024, 1:37 p.m. ET

Alarming news from Oslo, Norway, as a tram derailed in the downtown area and crashed into an Apple Store. Norwegian police have confirmed that this unusual incident resulted in at least four people sustaining minor injuries and caused panic among bystanders.

The accident reportedly occurred late in the morning in a busy commercial district of Oslo. Here's everything we know so far about the unfortunate collision.

A tram derailed and crashed into an Apple Store in Oslo, Norway.

According to AFP News, a commuter tram derailed at an intersection on Storgata, one of Oslo's main streets near the central station. Instead of making a left turn as intended, it jumped the rails, continuing straight ahead and crashing into the Apple Store.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but the Apple Store was evacuated to assess potential structural damage. The tram will remain in place until experts evaluate the stability of the building's support walls, and precautions have been implemented to prevent any collapse.

Anders Ronning, head of police operations at the scene, informed AFP that no serious injuries were reported, although "one or two other people" went to the emergency room on their own. Authorities named the tram driver a suspect in the ongoing investigation, but their identity remains unknown. The driver was also among those injured.

Anders Ronning revealed that there were "a lot of people on board" the tram. While law enforcement initially reported 20 passengers, some had left the scene before emergency services reached the area.