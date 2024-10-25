Home > Human Interest Apparently, Professor Meade from UCF Was Fired, and Social Media Users Think They Know Why One theory is that Professor Meade was involved with a TA dubbed Hello Kitty Girl. By Distractify Staff Published Oct. 25 2024, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/University of Central Florida;UCF

There are a few things we can confirm about University of Central Florida (UCF) professor Travis Meade: Students overall don’t rate him very well, with a 2.8/5 rating on RateMyProfessors.com. Apparently, he’s a tough grader, tests heavily, and assigns a lot of homework. There are also several rumors running amok online about him, many of which have not yet been confirmed but have the potential to be true.

Rumor has it Professor Meade was fired from his position as a lecturer in the computer science department in October 2024, though his profile is still active on the UCF website as of this writing. Reddit is going wild with theories about why he was fired from UCF, so we’re here to help you make sense of it all.

Why did Professor Travis Meade get fired from UCF?

Redditors are claiming Professor Meade was fired from his teaching position at UCF due to a relationship he was having with a teaching assistant (TA) who was also one of his students. Obviously, this is something that is heavily frowned upon in the academic world, even if it involves college students who are of legal age.

According to several people’s take on the matter, Professor Meade was (or is) dating his TA, dubbed "Hello Kitty Girl" because of her playful attire and because she allegedly left coloring pages of Hello Kitty on his office door. The pages were not only colored with a wide range of colors but also included one that read, "Happy 43st birthday DADIE [sic]," which sparked further speculation.

Some have clarified in various posts that Meade is actually 34, and the girl who colored the pages, signing them as Kaylee, jokingly wrote 43 instead of 34. One of the coloring pages also has "I love you" written on it.

The discussion about Meade's purported relationship with his TA extends from Reddit to TikTok to Discord, with most people recounting the same reasons behind his firing. Some say a conversation broke out on Discord between the alleged girl and others, where she mentioned he left his position for new opportunities.

Others have pointed out that Kaylee has a fiancé, but some believe Meade could be the man behind the ring. Several people who claim to know Meade and the TA echo similar sentiments: They shared a strange relationship and displayed odd behavior in front of their peers.

X (formerly Twitter) user @my_problematic shared a post detailing an interaction allegedly witnessed between Meade and the TA: "I remember he grabbed that TA's waist in basically a hug in the back of the lecture hall during the first CS1 exam to whisper something to her. They were giggling and acting like newlyweds. It was right next to me/my row."

The post goes on to describe their behavior as "weird" and admits, "I gaslighted myself into thinking I was just seeing things but then I saw the Hello Kitty coloring book s--t on his office the next week." This individual, with the supposed firsthand account of seeing the two, claimed they didn't care about being "subtle or discreet."

Some are claiming Professor Meade had a DDLG relationship with the Hello Kitty Girl.