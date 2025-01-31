Barstool Sports Mourns the Loss of Iga Obrycka — What Happened to Her? Iga Obrycka was the general manager of the Barstool Sports bar in Nashville. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 31 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @iga.obrycka

On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, digital media company Barstool Sports announced the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of its employees, Iga Obrycka. The company's founder and owner, Dave Portnoy, confirmed her sudden death in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Iga Obrycka had been an integral part of Barstool Sports, serving as the general manager of its popular bar, Barstool Nashville. Her loss has left the company and its community in shock, so what happened to her? Here's everything you need to know.

What happened to Iga Obrycka?

Details about what exactly happened to Iga Obrycka remain scarce, but the tragic news of her death has been confirmed. In a heartfelt social media post, Dave Portnoy expressed his sorrow, writing, "We suddenly lost Iga Obrycka this week."

He described Iga as an invaluable part of the Barstool team, saying she "basically ran our Bar group for us." He added, "If you ever went to Barstool Nashville you probably saw her there. I would have hired her for any position she wanted at our company because she was that smart and driven. Just incredibly sad news, and another cruel reminder not to take a minute for granted. RIP Iga." Reports indicate that Iga was just 28 years old at the time of her death.

More sad news in Barstool Family. We suddenly lost Iga Obrycka this week. Iga basically ran our Bar group for us. If you ever went to Barstool Nashville you probably saw her there. I would have hired her for any position she wanted at our company because she was that smart and… — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 30, 2025

Barstool Nashville also paid tribute to Iga, remembering her leadership and profound impact on the company. In a post on Instagram, the venue wrote, "We lost the leader, heart, and soul of Barstool Nashville, Iga Obrycka. Our heart goes out to her family, those that she was born into, and those of us she chose to be in her life. There will never be another like her, and she will be with us always."

What was Iga Obrycka's cause of death?