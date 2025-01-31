What Happened to Hermitcraft's Iskall85? 'Minecraft' Player Speaks in Wake of Allegations "They ruined my life." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 31 2025, 2:08 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @TF-BRIT

When it comes to Minecraft gaming collectives, a few are more notable than others. Perhaps foremost, you have the controversial Dream SMP and Hermitcraft. Dream SMP has their own laundry list of controversies and allegations, but it's Hermitcraft that has been propelled into mainstream headlines in 2025 after one of its members decided to tell his side of an ongoing story.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2024, long-time Hermitcraft member Victor, who goes by Iskall85, suddenly resigned, along with his friend Stressmonster101. Very few public details were released, and fans were baffled, to say the least. In January 2025, Iskall decided to tell his side of the story. Here's what we know about what happened to Iskall in 2024, and what he has to say about the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what happened to Iskall85.

Iskall was a member of Hermitcraft for around eight years. The group teams up to make expansive Minecraft builds, and they film videos together for mutual viewer boosts. It's a seemingly symbiotic relationship that benefits all the members of the collective and provides fans with ample content creators to choose between when they're scrolling for content of a certain quality and subject. But in November 2024, Iskall suddenly resigned.

At the time, very little was shared about why Iskall and his friend, known as Stress, resigned. In a statement made by the Hermitcraft creators, they opted not to share details "out of respect for the privacy of individuals involved." They explained that they had received a number of complaints about Iskall's behavior, and he had chosen to resign rather than face a hearing of group members.

Article continues below advertisement

Hermitcraft members did, at the time, confirm that no minors were involved in the complaints against Iskall, but fans were left to piece together rumor and speculation. Comment sections across the internet were filled with these guesses, and it seemed as though Iskall was being accused of being sexually inappropriate with several women. Several women came forward with their stories of Iskall's behavior, but Iskall's thoughts on the incident remained vague until January 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Iskall85 speaks up about the allegations: "They ruined my life."

In January 2025, Iskall returned with a video titled, "I Got Canceled." In the video, he explained how he was being accused of, in his words, "consensually" engaging in sexual conversations with adult women, including a moderator who worked with him on Minecraft, Kasszi.

Iskall went on to say that the allegations had "ruined his life" and he had no way to make income at this time, calling the entire incident a result of "cancel culture." According to Iskall, he only resigned because Hermitcraft wouldn't give the police the time to investigate what he considered to be slander against him.

Article continues below advertisement

Iskall again blasted cancel culture, saying that he was made out to be a monster and that it had affected his mental health in many ways. He went on to add, "I have learned during the investigation that one of the so-called victims has done this before to another influencer, completely managing to cancel and ruining their life too."