Why Did My PS5 Turn on by Itself? Reasons, Fixes, and When to Worry About It Your PS5 can turn on by itself for several different reasons — not all of them are bad. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 28 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Pexels

You’re sitting on the couch, minding your own business, when suddenly — your PlayStation 5 turns on. No one touched the controller, the TV is off, and there’s no reason for it to be awake. If this has happened to you, you’re not alone. Plenty of players have found themselves wondering, “Why did my PS5 turn on by itself?”

Article continues below advertisement

At first, it might seem like a ghostly encounter (or maybe your PS5 just really wants you to play). Turns out, there are several explanations for why this happens. Most of them are nothing more than a simple setting on the console. The good news? You can fix it. Keep reading as we explain all the potential causes and how you can stop it from happening.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did my PS5 turn on by itself? It could have been the HDMI Device Link.

If your PS5 turns on every time you use your TV, the HDMI Device Link is probably the culprit. This feature, also called HDMI-CEC, lets your TV control your console. In theory, it’s a handy tool — turn on the TV, and your PS5 wakes up with it. Sometimes, however, you end up with the console turning on even when you don’t want it to.

To check if this is the issue, go to Settings > System > HDMI and turn off Enable HDMI Device Link. Many users on Reddit and Quora have reported that disabling this setting stopped their PS5 from powering up unexpectedly. If you have multiple HDMI devices connected to your TV, this feature might be getting signals crossed, so turning it off is a good place to start.

Article continues below advertisement

Does anyone else's PS5 randomly turn on by itself or do I have to get a Priest in? 😭 — Rachael✨ (@_rach_ael) January 15, 2025

Rest Mode on your PS5 is the second most likely culprit.

Rest Mode is one of those features that sounds great in theory but can sometimes cause more confusion than convenience. It allows your PS5 to stay connected to the internet, download updates, and charge controllers even when it's "off." The problem? Your console might wake itself up for one of these tasks when you least expect it.

Article continues below advertisement

To see if this is the reason your PS5 keeps turning on, go to Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode. Try turning off these two settings: Stay Connected to the Internet and Enable Turning On PS5 from Network. Some players have shared that their PS5 stopped powering on by itself once these settings were disabled. On X (formerly Twitter), one PS5 user joked they will never get used to their PlayStation turning itself on to perform updates.

Did you know this is what actually happens inside your PS5 when you turn it on pic.twitter.com/WvCrIt1SfU — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 5, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

It could also be happening because of the controller or your remote.

Believe it or not, your controller or remote might be the reason your PS5 is acting possessed. If a button is stuck or accidentally pressed, it can signal the console to turn on. Some players have even reported that when their remote’s batteries were running low, their PS5 would turn on at random times.

Here’s what you can do: Remove the batteries from your remote and see if the issue stops.

Make sure your DualSense controller isn’t stuck under something (like a couch cushion) that could be pressing the power button.

Disconnect controllers from Settings > Accessories > Bluetooth Accessories to rule them out as the cause.

Article continues below advertisement

When should you be concerned about your PS5 turning on by itself?

If you’ve tried all the fixes above and your PS5 is still powering on by itself, there might be a deeper issue at play. Some users have reported that power surges or faulty outlets can cause the console to behave strangely. In rare cases, there could even be a hardware problem inside the system itself.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s what you can do: Plug your PS5 into a different outlet to see if that helps.

Use a surge protector to prevent electrical fluctuations from affecting your console.