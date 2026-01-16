What Happened to Jacqueline Durand? The Dog Attack That Changed Her Life A routine dog-sitting job turned into a life-altering attack that left a young woman permanently injured. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 16 2026, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jacqueline_claire99

Some news stories stop people mid-scroll because they are so sudden and devastating. That was the case when details emerged about a young woman whose life changed in a matter of minutes while doing what should have been a routine job. The severity of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident sparked widespread shock and concern.

Many people are asking the same question. What happened to Jacqueline Durand? The answer involves a violent dog attack, long-term medical consequences, and a legal case that continues to shape how people talk about safety and responsibility. Here's what we know.

What happened to Jacqueline Durand? Her dog sitting job went horribly wrong.

On Dec. 23, 2021, Jacqueline went to the home of Ashley Bishop and Dr. Justin Bishop to walk their dogs, Lucy, a German Shepherd mix-breed, and Bender, a Pit Bull mix-breed. The lawsuit reads, " As soon as Jacqueline opened the front door — without provocation — the Dogs, who the Bishops had left out of their kennels, pushed the door open and brutally attacked Jacqueline."

The dogs knocked her down and began mauling her. The lawsuit states, "The Dogs were so violent and blood thirsty that they pulled all of Jacqueline’s clothes off, including her blue jeans. The Dogs tore off and ate both of Jacqueline’s ears, her nose, her lips, and most of her face below her eyes. In their prolonged attack, the Dogs left puncture wounds over most of her entire body."

According to the McCraw Law Group, when Jacqueline entered the home and was attacked, the door remained open and triggered a security alarm. Emergency response arrived, but they didn't go into the home for 37 minutes after their arrival. Body cam footage shows the dogs attempting to attack officials as they tried to enter the home. During the attack, Jacqueline lost 30 percent of the blood in her body. She required emergency surgery that lasted seven hours, and surgeries are ongoing to rebuild her face.

What happened after the attack?

The lawsuit claims the family knew the dogs were violent because they even had a sign by the door that read, “Crazy Dogs. Please Don’t Knock or Ring the Bell. Call or Text Instead. Please leave packages by the door.” Still, the lawsuit reads that the family continued to defend their dogs even though they knew how severe the attack was. Jacqueline and her legal team are seeking a jury trial and more than a million dollars in compensation.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported the dogs "were captured and placed in the care of the City of Coppell before a municipal judge decided earlier this month that both animals should be euthanized." Jaqueline was put into a medically-induced coma for over a week and then spent eight weeks in the hospital before she returned home to continue the recovery process. A GoFundMe update in November 2025 mentioned she was about to have her 30th surgery the next month.

In Jan. 2026, Jacqueline posted to Instagram about finishing another surgery in which doctors "took a tendon from [her] leg and put it in [her] face to suspend [her] bottom lip." She was sent home on Jan. 16, five days after the surgery was completed. She continues to use her social media to update people on her progress and show the reality of the brutal attack and the lifelong recovery she faces. She vulnerably shares her progress photos and her emotions with the world, a true display of strength.