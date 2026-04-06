Janai Norman's Time on 'Good Morning America Weekends' Was Cut Short — Here's What We Know "I hoped that we'd have more time." By Risa Weber Published April 6 2026, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: ABC

In 2011, Janai Norman joined ABC News as an intern. She has since worked on many different segments for ABC News, including World News Now and America This Morning. She helped launch the second hour of Saturday's Good Morning America segment in 2019, per ABC News.

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Most recently, Janai is known for co-anchoring Good Morning America on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as ABC News Live Weekend. Unfortunately, Janai's time as a weekend co-anchor was cut short. Here's what we know about her departure.

Source: Instagram / @janai.norman @goodmorningamerica @abcnews @

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What happened to Janai Norman on 'Good Morning America'?

Janai learned, over the weekend of April 4 and 5, that her contract with ABC would not be renewed, according to Deadline. The weekend co-host was not able to properly say goodbye to viewers on air, unfortunately. In lieu of an on-air send-off, Janai posted a video message to social media.

"I hoped that we'd have more time, and it's been hard on me that our time was cut short," Janai said in the video. "I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my coworkers and with viewers, to help keep you informed and entertained, and to create this community," she added.

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With gratitude & love.



More in time ✨ pic.twitter.com/a12C2guzso — Janai Norman (@janai) April 3, 2026

"It really breaks my heart that I don't get to say goodbye. I'm so sorry that I don't get to say goodbye — it would have been fun," Janai lamented. Despite the bad news, she was also able to see the positives in the situation. She has three young children, and now that she's not working weekends, she'll be able to spend more time with them.

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She said, "I have worked weekends their whole lives, and so now, they get more of me, and that is worth everything." Finally, Janai thanked viewers for their messages of support and told them to stay tuned. She said, "Thank you to every single one of you who has reached out with such kind and validating words. I have needed it, and I appreciate it." Fans commented many messages of support under Janai's video message.

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ABC did not comment when Parade reached out to them regarding Janai's exit from Good Morning America. As of April 6, 2026, the network has not announced Janai's replacement, and they have not publicly revealed the reason her contract was not renewed.

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Kenneth Moton, one of Janai's former coworkers, posted a nod to her exit.

Over the weekend, Kenneth Moton, who worked with Janai on World News Now, posted a video with some highlights from Janai's career as well as some fun moments from their time working together. The montage appeared to be part of an on-air goodbye from the segment at the time. In the caption, Kenneth wrote, "Now this was a proper goodbye."