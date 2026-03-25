'GMA' Weatherman Sam Champion Updated Fans About His Health After His Heart Procedure "We found some things that needed to be taken care of." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 25 2026, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@samchampion

The Good Morning America weatherman, Sam Champion, gave some GMA fans a bit of a scare when he shared Instagram videos about his health and an apparent heart issue he had that was seemingly fixed with a procedure. Over the course of just a few days, Sam shared with his fans and followers that doctors found something concerning during a stress test, he had a procedure done, and he was back to work.

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But because Sam shared so much information over such a short period of time, GMA fans are concerned about his health. Since there was a scare with his heart, many also wanted to know if it could be part of a larger issue that Sam might face or that might take him out of commission on GMA again.

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Sam Champion gave 'GMA' fans a health update.

In March 2026, Sam posted a photo on Instagram from his hospital bed. He wrote in the caption that he underwent a "nuclear stress test" the previous week and that the doctors found something concerning. He went to the hospital to have it taken care of and said he expected to make a "full recovery."

According to Mayo Clinic, a nuclear stress test is often done if a patient has experienced shortness of breath or chest pains. It's not totally clear if that's what Sam experienced, but the test can indicate if further testing is needed, if there is a larger heart problem at hand, or if medical intervention is necessary.

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In Sam's case, he had to have a coronary stent put in to help with blood flow. He went live on Instagram after he got home from the hospital and shared more about his procedure.

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In the caption of the video posted after his live stream, Sam wrote, "We'll talk more in depth about my procedures and my stents and the signs so that you can be more aware and more involved in your health conversations. … But for today, I just wanna say thank you to everyone for your care and concern and to the amazing team at Mount Sinai."

Sam Champion was "back in action" after his heart scare.

On March 25, 2026, just days after his heart procedure, Sam posted on Instagram that he was "back in action." He was also ready to share more details about his heart scare. He didn't share if he experienced a heart attack or how serious the results of his stress test were, but for many, getting a stent put in is a simple procedure, so it makes sense that Sam was back to work just days after.

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